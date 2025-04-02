PLANS for the construction of 71 ‘extra care’ apartments on land near to the Bodmin Beacon has been submitted to Cornwall Council.
Arcadis LLP, in partnership with Cornwall Council proposes to construct the three-storey building on land adjacent to Whitestone Road and Foster Drive, in the west of the town.
The proposals for the site seeks to construct 62 one-bedroomed apartments and nine two-bed apartments on the 1.16 hectare square site, which would also include 41 parking spaces and a minimum of five bicycle parking spaces.
In the application, Arcadis LLP stated: “This Design and Access Statement is submitted on behalf of Cornwall Council in support of an outline planning application for an Extra Care residential scheme on land off Whitestone Road in Bodmin. It is in close proximity to Bodmin Beacon nature reserve and Bodmin Beacon, a local landmark.
“The applicant seeks permission for 71 Extra Care apartments with associated facilities and amenity spaces.
Those behind the development also said that they sought to create a sensitive and respectful approach to the integration of new development within the historic landscape.
They added that the three-storey building will, if approved, vary in height but be “embedded into the landscape with the stepping of the building designed to provide residents with level access to the adjacent landscaped areas and balance the overall out and fill of ground levelling.”
They added: “Extra care homes are essential in Cornwall due to the county’s ageing population and the growing demand for specialised housing and support. Cornwall has a higher than-average percentage of elderly residents, many of whom require varying levels of care and assistance with daily living activities.
“This demographic trend places pressure on healthcare and social services, underscoring the need for dedicated extra care facilities that can offer tailored support in a safe, purpose-built environment. Additionally, providing local extra care homes allows older residents to remain in their communities, maintaining social connections and easing the transition into supported living.
“As Cornwall continues to experience an increase in elderly population, extra care homes play a crucial role in meeting these needs, reducing strain on hospitals and providing quality, long-term care solutions”.
The plans can be viewed using reference PA25/01930.
Keep up to date with the latest planning applications and other statutory notices (such as alcohol licensing and probates) that affect where you live by visiting our online Public Notice Portal – be the first to know by visiting www.publicnoticeportal.uk/cornish-times-series.