This weekend brings Tunes in the Park to Port Eliot estate at St. Germans with a fantastic line up including some brilliant local talent. Mini Finny Fest is happening again this coming Sunday at the Finnygook pub in Crafthole. This has always been a great event, supporting local artists and musicians, and this year will be no exception. It is free entry for everyone and there will also be a BBQ provided. The fun kicks off at 4pm and goes through until about 11pm, with Wal’s band, The Morzim supporting headline act, The Busketeers. The entertainment will kick off in the afternoon with Willow, Rohan & Fin, followed by Girl Friday.