Isn’t it always frustrating to read an article, telling you what has happened, how great it was and tell you how you “should have been there.”
Unless you are one of the very few people who owns a DeLorean motor car, and better yet, one with a fully-functioning Flux Capacitor, retrospective articles can be infuriating.
That’s why, here at Phluid Records, we like to tell you what is going to happen to give you a “good old British try” to get there.
So, of course we could tell you that you should have been at Liskeard Ploughman’s festival for some great artists and some fabulous local produce. If you weren’t there, more fool you, but make sure that date is firmly etched in your calendar for next year, when the rain Gods may be a little more forgiving.
However, there are lots of events coming up this week that you can jot down now, whilst you are reading this column. So grab a pen and make a note or two.
This week on the Wal of Paine Show (Thursday evening between 7-9pm) Leo and Neil will be talking with singer song-writer Rob J Mack, who will be joining us on Zoom to talk about not only his musical journey, but also a little about his personal journey.
We will be playing some of Rob’s favourite tracks, together with some of his own music. Add a couple of tunes from the debut Ashley Harding album in the mix and it’s already shaping up to be a great show.
This weekend brings Tunes in the Park to Port Eliot estate at St. Germans with a fantastic line up including some brilliant local talent. Mini Finny Fest is happening again this coming Sunday at the Finnygook pub in Crafthole. This has always been a great event, supporting local artists and musicians, and this year will be no exception. It is free entry for everyone and there will also be a BBQ provided. The fun kicks off at 4pm and goes through until about 11pm, with Wal’s band, The Morzim supporting headline act, The Busketeers. The entertainment will kick off in the afternoon with Willow, Rohan & Fin, followed by Girl Friday.
Of course a quick referral to our cut-out-and-keep gig guide which we write every month, (don’t tell us it’s not on your fridge!), will also give you a heads-up on all the other acts playing in your local pubs and clubs.
For those more inclined to theatre, don’t forget the “Sterts on Tour” event we mentioned in a previous week’s column. That is happening on Saturday, August 26 in Liskeard Public Hall, and tickets are still available for this 20 year celebratory event.
Sterts also have a performance of “The Sea Show” on Tuesday, August 29 which is aimed at children from the age of 5+, and uses a mix of live performers and puppets. For more details on any performances search Sterts in Google.
And for those of a more bacchanalian nature there is a wine tasting lunch being held at Crocodon Farm near Saltash.
So whatever you want to get up to, make sure you are getting up to it in East Cornwall.
And remember, if the weather plays ball over the forthcoming bank holiday weekend, there is no better place to be than just walking along one of the many beautiful Cornish beaches...and that is free for us all.
If you have an event that you would like us to mention, or you want to get onboard with what we do, or join us on one of our shows, please send us an email to [email protected]
Phluid Records. Join the dialogue, not the narrative.