DEVON and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a large fight in the Lower Sungirt car park in Liskeard on the night of Friday, May 2.
Officers were called to the scene and made several arrests. Three individuals have since been charged with violent disorder and appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court the following day, Saturday, May 3.
The investigation remains ongoing, and police are urging anyone who may have seen the incident, or has CCTV or dash cam footage from the area at the time, to come forward.
Officers are keen to speak to anyone who can help piece together the events of that night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting reference number 50250109744.