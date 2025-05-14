POLICE officers have been praised for helping to save the life of a man who had been trapped under a fallen tree for 12 hours in a remote forest in the Torpoint area.
An extensive search operation was launched across the countryside when the man, aged in his 70s, was reported missing to police at around 10.30pm on Saturday, May 10. He had left home at around 1.30pm to chop wood and had not returned.
Officers, on-foot and with dog units, were faced with searching a large, rural and wooded area after the dense tree cover hampered the National Police Air Service helicopter.
A dog unit located the man – pinned to the ground by a felled tree deep within the forest area - at around 12.40am.
Officers were then able to co-ordinate the attendance of specialist fire and rescue and ambulance resources to the scene, which was difficult to get to. The man was brought to safety and sustained minor injuries.
Superintendent Ian Thompson said: “It is without doubt that officers' actions helped to save this man’s life. From the staff in the control room who supported by co-ordinating police teams on the ground, to officers searching on foot and to those who assisted with the difficult task of getting other emergency services to the remote location, they all played a vital part on the day.
“I’d like to thank all the officers and staff involved in the search. They were faced with difficult terrain and challenging circumstances, but their determination and persistence led to this positive outcome.”
Superintendent Thompson added: “If you can, always let someone know where you’re going and what time you expect to be back, especially when visiting rural areas.
“You do not have to wait 24 hours to report someone missing. If you have concerns, please report it to the police. We are here to protect you and your loved ones.”
If the missing person is in immediate danger, is a young child or vulnerable to harm, call 999 now.
The public can report someone missing by calling 101 or filling out an online form on the Devon & Cornwall Police website at www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/mp/v3.1/report-a-missing-person2/