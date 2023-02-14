With National Apprenticeship Week taking place at the start of this month, Cornwall College opened its doors to host the 2023 Apprenticeship Games.
From February 9, the college welcomed 14 apprenticeship teams, each hailing from various industries and sectors, to compete for the title of “Apprenticeship Team of the Year.”
The games tested the skills of all competing teams across seven rounds, including mocktail making, gateau decoration, dance battle, Esports, code breaker, a mini triathalon, wall building and an EV challenge.
After a gruelling day of competition, Persimmon Homes emerged victorious as the first-place gold medallist winners, closely followed by last year’s winner PALL scooping the silver award, and Eden Project hot on their tail, securing the third place bronze award.
A spokesperson from Persimmon Homes was thrilled their team triumphed the competition: “The challenges were tough, but our apprentices worked incredibly hard and showed their communication skills and dedication in each round. We are proud to support the Cornwall College Group in its efforts to drive professional development in the region, and we look forward to participating in future events”
Speaking about the event, TCCG’s Head of Apprenticeships, Lorna Martin, said: “We are incredibly proud to have hosted another successful year of Apprenticeship Games and celebrate the valuable partnerships we have with regional employers. The event highlighted the incredible talent and professionalism of our apprentices and recognises the significant contribution they make to their respective industries.
“The Games also provide a platform for apprentices to showcase their skills and network with other apprentices from different industries.”