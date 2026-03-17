PEOPLE are being invited to take the plunge and take part in the world’s biggest fundraising swim.
Helston, Bodmin, Newquay and Truro leisure centres are hosting fundraising challenges for Swimathon 2026 in aid of Cancer Research UK, Marie Curie and the Swimathon Foundation over the weekend of March 20 and 22.
Individuals can choose to swim a variety of distances including 500m, 1.5k, 2.5k, Swimathon 5k and triple 5k distances with teams choosing 1.5k, 2.5k and 5k challenges.
GLL has been supporting Swimathon over the years in its ‘Better’ branded pools. Last year saw 1,054 challenges completed UK-wide in 68 pools raising £109k for charity.
Swimathon 2026 could be the biggest challenge of its kind in GLL pools with more than 1,200 people registered to take part so far.
James Curry, GLL head of service in Cornwall, said: "The world’s largest charitable funder of cancer research, Cancer Research UK, and the UK’s leading end of life charity, Marie Curie, as well as Swimathon Foundation will directly benefit from our fundraisers' efforts.
“A big thank you to everyone taking part and raising money for such good causes.”
Swimathon President Duncan Goodhew is celebrating 50 years since becoming an Olympian. He said: "Thanks to GLL and all our pool operator hosts for supporting their community swimmers young and old for Swimathon 2026.
"In our 40th anniversary year, Swimathon promises to be bigger and better than ever and really exemplify the collective positive energy of the UK's swimming community and the benefits swimming brings."
Swimathon entries close today (March 17).
For more information on registration, entry fees, rules, age limits, medals and certificates visit swimathon.org/about/faqs
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