POLICE have seized an e-scooter being ridden by a young person on Boscoppa Road in St Austell.
In an online post, the police said: “We appreciate that this isn’t the crime of the century, however, there has been a number of reported incidents both regionally and nationally with both riders and pedestrians being seriously injured and killed in e-scooter collisions.
“The only place an e-scooter can be used is on private land with the landowner’s permission.
“E-scooters are classified as Personal Light Electric Vehicles (PLEVs), so they are treated as motor vehicles. This makes them subject to the same legal requirements to have an MOT, tax and insurance. The rider is also required to have a full UK driving licence.”
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