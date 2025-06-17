THERE promises to be lots of family fun and waggie tails at fundraiser being held at Stoke Climsland.
Duchy College will be staging family fun day and a Paws and Applause fun dog show in partnership with RSPCA Cornwall on Sunday, June 22 between 10am and 4pm.
The family fun day will feature live demonstrations, food stalls, children’s activities, and a chance to explore the college’s campus and agricultural facilities.
There will be activities and entertainment including Urban Display bike trails stunt shows, Westcountry Falconry, Devon Animal Training Academy, heavy horse displays, live music, face painting, local food and drink as well as local exhibitors.
The dog show will showcase a variety of light-hearted classes such as waggiest tail, best rescue, cutest puppy, and golden oldie, giving every canine companion a chance to shine.
A spokesperson from RSPCA Cornwall said: “Get ready for wagging tails and family smiles.
“It’s all about celebrating our furry friends while supporting a vital local cause.
“This event is a great way for families and dog lovers to have fun, show off their pets, and learn more about how we support animal welfare in Cornwall. We’re thrilled to be part of Duchy College’s Family Fun Day. It’s the perfect opportunity to meet our community, raise funds, and spread awareness.
“Whether you’ve got a champion pooch or just love animals, come along for a paw-some day out for the whole family.
“Entry to the dog show is open to all, with just a small donation per class that will go directly toward helping RSPCA Cornwall continue their life-changing work with animals in need.”
