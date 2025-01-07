CORNWALL’S roads have been the site of collisions and accidents as the cold weather brings difficult driving conditions.
After much of the South West was issued a yellow weather warning for snow, temperatures dropped across Cornwall, causing sleet, ice, and hail. As a result, drivers have been advised to not travel unless absolutely necessary.
With conditions looking less than ideal, the weather caused a number of road traffic collisions on the county’s roads, causing delays.
A multi-vehicle collision forced the closure of a stretch of road on the A30 near Camborne yesterday evening (Monday, January 6).
A diversion was in put in place after the incident, which happened between Tolvaddon and Camborne West, caused the westbound carriageway to be shut. The road was reopened at around 10.20pm last night.
The collision came only hours after another stretch of the A30 at Redruth was closed after a crash involving three vehicles occurred earlier that afternoon. The incident, which saw a vehicle plunge off the carriageway, took place between the Avers Roundabout and Tolvaddon.
Devon and Cornwall Police confirmed that a freak hailstorm was happening during the time of the collision. The westbound side between the A3047 near Redruth East and Redruth West was closed until shortly after 3pm.
Over at Bodmin Moor, hail once again caused difficulty for drivers, as two collisions occurred on the A30.
As a result, fire crews from Bodmin, Launceston and Callington attended a call.
Both collisions occurred at Temple, one heading the East and the other on the West bound carriageway. The Eastbound incident involved a single vehicle that had left the road and gone into a field. The Westbound incident involved two vehicles. On arrival no persons were trapped, Firefighters made the scene safe. It was reported that both incidents were likely the result of a heavy, localised hail storm.