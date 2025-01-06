THE wilds of winter continue to cause problems across Cornwall with the latest yellow weather warning making life challenging on our roads and public transport.
A number of incidents on the A30 led to Devon and Cornwall Police issuing a warning to motorists to not travel unless necessary.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said last night: “We are responding to a number of reports of collisions in the Force area due to heavy snow and icy conditions.
“The A30 is particularly affected by snow between Bodmin and Okehampton, along with roads on Dartmoor. Please stay safe and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary.”
Meanwhile, a railway line remains shut due to flooding on the line.
The Looe valley line, between Liskeard and Looe experienced flooding at Sandplace, causing services to be replaced with a taxi shuttle service.
