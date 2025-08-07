LINKINHORNE Parish Hall has been forced to close with immediate effect after a significant water leak was discovered, causing serious structural damage beneath the building.
The water ingress has affected the floor joists under the disabled toilet, the entire entrance hall, and potentially the main hall, raising major safety concerns.
Following expert advice, the hall has been shut down until a full structural survey can be carried out to assess the damage.
“We won’t know the full extent until further investigations are completed,” said Christine Ewings, Chair of the Parish Hall committee. “But the safety of our users must come first.”
