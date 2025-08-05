From August 20, the current 40mph zones will be replaced in an effort to reduce collisions and protect local residents. The change is part of a £750,000 road safety programme funded by National Highways and the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership.
Over the coming days, new speed limit signs will be installed, along with road surface roundels to alert drivers of the reduced limit. The changes come alongside the installation of fixed speed cameras in both villages, which will begin enforcing the new limit immediately once the order takes effect.
“This is a significant step towards improving safety along a road that has seen far too many serious incidents over the years,” said a spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police’s Road Safety Team. “The new 30mph limit will cover the same sections currently restricted to 40mph, but with added enforcement and visibility.”
The initiative has been welcomed by campaigners from Safe38, a local group that has long called for urgent action on speeding and road danger through residential areas.
In addition to the speed limit changes in Landrake and Tideford, the wider A38 corridor between Carkeel Roundabout and Trerulefoot will see the installation of 12 new speed cameras, further strengthening efforts to curb speeding and dangerous driving.
The six-mile stretch of road, notorious for speeding and serious incidents, has long been a point of concern for both residents and local authorities. Recent data covering a five-year period between 2019 and 2023 revealed 60 collisions and 97 casualties – including two fatalities – prompting urgent calls for action.
Jack Mason, South West road safety manager for National Highways, emphasised the collaborative nature of the project: “Safety is our first priority, and we constantly monitor the safety performance of all our roads, including the A38. This average speed camera scheme is a fully collaborative effort to reduce safety risks along this busy single-lane section.”
He added that the road averages 23,600 journeys per day and that the new measures are designed to reduce harm to all road users.
Police are also reminding motorists that sat nav systems may not reflect the new limit immediately, and are urging drivers to spread the word and drive with caution.
Officials at National Highways say they will continue to work with members of the Vision Zero South West Road Safety Partnership to improve safety on Devon and Cornwall’s roads and will be monitoring the effectiveness of the average speed cameras, once installed.
In recent months, the company has delivered an average speed camera scheme on the Saltash Tunnel diversion route, a similar scheme along the Glynn Valley A38 section, and completed a scheme to improve drainage and safety on the A38 at Notter Bridge.
Research shows average speed enforcement schemes have incredibly high levels of immediate speed compliance and deliver added benefits around reducing driver stress and examples of poor driving.
