“We understand that some younger customers chose Boardmasters as their first festival and we want their experience to be a positive one. We have a robust safeguarding framework in place at the festival, including a welfare team with extensive experience of supporting young people and a dedicated safeguarding team consisting of trained safeguarding officers accessible via any service on-site. We are committed to responding swiftly and seriously to any issues raised and to continuously improving our approach to safeguarding. We take our duty of care seriously and proactively share information directly with young people through school tours and with parents and guardians via industry-leading webinars."