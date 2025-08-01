A plan for almost 100 houses on agricultural land in a Cornish town would help abate the Duchy’s housing crisis. However, opponents point out that a similar scheme on the site has previously been refused following concerns about safety.
Knowlton Holdings Ltd has applied to Cornwall Council to build 92 homes on 4.4 hectares of land directly to the south of Wadebridge abutting The Culvery and Meadowhead residential estates. Access is the only detail submitted for consideration, with all other matters such as layout, scale, appearance and landscaping being considered at a future stage if the initial proposal is approved.
The application has been brought before a council planning committee next week by local member Cllr Robin Moorcroft due to his concerns relating to transport and public safety and also because a similar albeit larger proposal was refused on the site several years ago.
Wadebridge Town Council has already opposed the plan stating: “The primary justification for our decision was road user and pedestrian safety especially along Trevanion Road. Whilst we note the planning officer’s report, we have yet to see substantive proposals for footpath, pavement and pedestrian paths which will ensure this safety.”
There are over 40 public comments concerning the application on Cornwall Council’s planning portal. Reflecting other statements, a resident wrote: “I strongly object to this planning application for several reasons. Many of these reasons are the same as when a similar, but larger application, was turned down in 2016. The traffic flow on The Platt and the mini roundabouts either end has increased since the last application. Up to 180 extra cars using this area a day will have a huge impact.
“Trevanion Road up towards The Culvery is already busy with both residential and heavy commercial (farming) traffic. There are areas of this road with no pavement and no way of providing safe pedestrian walkways. The proposed entrance into this new development up through Meadowhead is totally unsuitable for all the extra traffic.”
Cornwall Council’s planning department has recommended that its chief officer grants permission subject to planning conditions. A report to the committee states: “The provision of housing, including affordable housing [27 properties], within the midst of an identified housing crisis in Cornwall, at a location where a wide range of services and facilities could be accessed by sustainable modes of travel, are the main benefits of this scheme. These benefits are significant and weigh heavily in favour of approving the application.”
It notes that almost all (4.3 hectares) of the of application site is Grade 3a best and most versatile agricultural land. Its loss is assessed to have limited impact on agricultural productivity and food security.
A meeting of Cornwall Council’s east area planning committee will discuss the application at a meeting on Tuesday, August 5.
For more information see PA25/00916 on the council’s planning portal.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.