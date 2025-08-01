EACH week, hundreds of planning applications come before Cornwall Council’s planning department, seeking to win approval for various plans right across the Duchy.
These plans can comprise of a number of different reasonings– ranging from permission to replace windows or listed building consent ranging up to large house building developments or changing of use of a building, for instance, from an office to a café, or flats.
Within this large and often complex system, there are a number of formats from which planning advice and approval can be sought.
These range from full applications where all the details which comprise a proposed development or work to a building are submitted, to outline applications, where further details are yet to be confirmed, for example, an outline application with reserved matters for appearance may not confirm the final proposed development but rather seek permission in principle.
An example of this is one for an outline permission for 20 dwellings on land with reserved matters for appearance and scale; the reserved matters would require further permission later for their inclusion.
Other types of applications include pre-application advice requests, where would-be developers submit often outline proposals to a local authority to ascertain whether it is likely to gain support or not prior to submitting a planning application.
The vast majority of applications are decided by planning officers employed by a local authority under ‘delegated powers’, meaning they do so on behalf of their employer, however, some applications are ‘called in’ by local councillors to be discussed at an area’s strategic planning committee meeting, meaning the final decision rests with a committee of councillors.
Conversion of holiday cottages
PLANNING permission has been sought for the conversion of five holiday cottages into a dwelling for its owners.
Since the 1970s, the farm has been the location of a number of holiday cottages and the owner of the site is seeking planning permission to convert those bungalows into a dwelling for the use of the owners who presently live at Coldharbour farmhouse.
In the application, it was noted that the former farm setting had been developed around it and is now fully integrated into a built up area, which the applicants described as meaning the former farm setting is ‘unrecognisable’.
They added that the primary motivation for wishing to implement the changes was a desire by the owners to retire with them requiring a more manageable property to retire in the area they love while still being able to have visitors come to stay.
The applicants told Cornwall Council: “Consent is sought to change the use of the holiday cottages and associated buildings to a single residential dwelling. The applicants, who live at Coldharbour Farmhouse to the south-west of the site, intend on moving to the property after the completion of any approved works. They are approaching retirement and require a more manageable property to retire to within the area they love, while still being able to accommodate their visiting family and friends.
“In recent years, the combination of increasing overhead costs, tighter regulations, and greater competition throughout Cornwall has aﬀected prices, demand and overall viability. The town of Bodmin has developed around the former farm such that the former farm setting is unrecognisable, and the property is now fully integrated within a built-up area where a residential use would be entirely compatible.
“The ﬁve holiday cottages currently contained within the main building would be altered internally to create a single dwelling, while the sixth detached cottage to the south would be used for guest accommodation or used as a gym or another ancillary use in association with the residential use of the main house.
“The detached laundry room would serve as a laundry/utility room for the house, and the existing games room and garage close to the entrance to the site would be included within the curtilage.
“There are minimal external works proposed as part of the change of use. These works comprise the addition of a modest ﬁrst ﬂoor balcony to be accessed from the proposed open plan kitchen/living room with a view over the courtyard, and re-opening former full length openings that were blocked up during the original conversion to create windows.
“We hope that neighbouring residents, Bodmin Town Council, statutory consultees and Cornwall Council Oﬃcers will be able to support the change of use of the holiday cottages and associated land and building to a residential dwelling.”
For more details see planning application PA25/05390 on the council’s website.
Extension and alteration work at Rock hotel
A well-known chef has applied to make a range of changes to a renowned hotel he took ownership of earlier this year. Paul Ainsworth has submitted a planning application for extension and alteration works at the 100-year-old St Enodoc Hotel in Rock, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
If approved, the work will include a modern glazed extension, green roof and first-floor terrace alongside the addition of two new bedrooms through reconfiguration, increasing the total number from 21 to 23, which would be achieved without expansion of the building footprint.
The introduction of a new commercial kitchen, dedicated residents’ lounge, bar and garden room restaurant will “elevate the hotel’s offering while supporting the creation of new permanent and seasonal employment opportunities in the area,” according to a supporting statement by Cornwall Planning Group.
The St Enodoc Hotel has been in operation since the 1920s and is positioned on an elevated part of Rock with views across the Camel Estuary. In January 2025, renowned chef Paul Ainsworth and his wife Emma bought the hotel, adding it to their growing hospitality portfolio known as The Ainsworth Collection.
The Ainsworth business group employs approximately 200 local people across its portfolio of enterprises. The couple’s ventures include:
· Paul Ainsworth at No.6 – Their flagship Michelin-starred restaurant in Padstow
· Caffè Rojano – An Italian restaurant that was rebranded in 2020, offering a New York/Italian-inspired menu, also in Padstow
· Padstow Townhouse – A boutique guesthouse offering six luxury suites with in-room spa treatments and a pantry stocked with local produce
· The Mariners – A historic pub in Rock, relaunched in 2019 with a new menu and interiors
· Mahé – A cookery school and chef’s table named after the Seychelles island where Paul’s parents met offering intimate dining experiences and culinary classes
· Various educational and charity works.
· The St Enodoc Hotel currently employs 38 staff members on a year-round basis. This workforce expands to around 80 during the busy tourism season.
The planning statement adds: “The hotel will also play a vital role in relieving pressure on other visitor venues in the area, including the Mariners Public House, which is under the same ownership. By providing expanded and diversified guest and dining facilities, the St Enodoc Hotel will help distribute footfall and traffic more evenly, indirectly benefiting local residents, emergency services, and broader community infrastructure.”
For more details see planning application PA25/05306 on the council’s website.
