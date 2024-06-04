Sergeant Holley said: “All of the venue’s customers were happy to pass through the arch to go on and enjoy their evening. People appeared genuinely happy at the lengths we had gone to, to promote a safe environment where the carriage of weapons is not tolerated. Operations like this enable us to have open and honest conversations with the public, and provide us with an opportunity to increase education on the risks of carrying or using drugs and knives. We are pleased that, following this operation, no weapons were detected.”