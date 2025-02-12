WHEN Seren Wills was just two years-old, she loved climbing so dad Julian built a climbing wall in the family garage.
Fast forward to present day and fifteen-year-old Seren is setting her sights high, much higher in fact, such has been her significant development over the years.
The Saltash youngster has just won Bronze in the Under-17 category of the British Lead Climbing Championships 2025 in Manchester – adding to an already impressive achievement tally that includes representing Great Britain last year at international events in China, Slovakia, Austria and France, securing a top 25 finish in all events.
Currently ranked 23 in the world, Seren’s sights are firmly set on a climbing career that she hopes will one day see her stepping up to Olympic glory.
Having shown an interest in her chosen sport at a very early age, Seren has always enjoyed the support of her family - for whom sport is key.
Her father Julian is an ultra-runner and award-winning high-performance coach who teaches at Callywith College in Bodmin, while her mother Alison works as a strategic partnership manager with Sport England. Not to be left out, Seren’s thirteen-year-old brother Bodhi is also showing huge climbing promise and has been selected for the foundation England squad.
Both Seren and Bodhi were awarded GLL Sports Foundation (GSF) Awards in 2024. These include giving the siblings free access to any of GLL’s 240 leisure centres throughout the UK – something Julian describes as a ‘gamechanger’.
“Travelling nationally and internationally doesn’t come cheap and we’re really grateful for the help GLL provides through GSF,” said Julian.
“Seren trains six times a week and being able to do her regular strength and conditioning workouts free of charge at Saltash and Liskeard leisure centres is amazing. She’s also able to use the pool as a way of relaxing because climbing is a mental as well as a physical challenge. Much like playing chess, you have to plan your moves.”
Operating under the Better brand, GLL is the not-for-profit social enterprise that runs nine leisure centres in Cornwall on behalf of the Council. In 2024, GSF awards worth nearly £70,000 were given to 116 Cornish athletes – Seren and Bodhi amongst them.
“The application deadline for this year’s awards is February 20 and I encourage anyone wanting to progress in their sport to apply,” said Julian. “The support makes a massive difference and certainly, in our case, has been a gamechanger.”
GLL, which operates nine leisure centres in Cornwall under the Better brand, provided nearly £70,000 worth of awards to 116 Cornish athletes in 2024.
For more information on the GLL Sports Foundation and how to apply, visit www.gllsportfoundation.org