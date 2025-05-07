THE Ice Cream and Bubbles Festival at Mount Edgcumbe Country Park returns for a day of fun, excitement and entertainment on Sunday, July 20.
The day will be packed with entertainment for all ages in an event where ice cream and bubbles take centre stage.
For visitors looking for a fun, family-friendly event, the festival brings everything under one roof - from thrilling activities to delicious food and drinks. The festival is packed with activities for all ages, from toddlers to grandparents, ensuring everyone has a blast.
Visitors can treat themselves to a delicious range of street food vendors and indulge in a variety of tasty dishes that will satisfy every craving. They can also unwind at our Prosecco & Pimms bar with a refreshing drink, perfect for relaxing and enjoying the day.
Experience the mesmerising world of bubbles with interactive workshops and shows that will leave attendees entertained. Let the little one’s bounce, play, and enjoy hours of fun with bouncy castles and traditional games, all while you relax with a drink in hand.
Feel the festive vibe with live music performances that will keep you grooving all day long. Enjoy the timeless tradition of the Punch and Judy puppet show that’s guaranteed to make you smile.
Take part in the ice cream assault course and other fun challenges for the chance to win great prizes. Shop for unique and handcrafted items to take home, whether looking for a special souvenir or a gift for a loved one.
It’s aiming to be a day of laughter, joy and tasty treats while supporting Plymouth-based charity Jeremiah’s Journey, helping children and families in need. Online tickets are available now and will be available at the gate. Children under 12 can enter for free.