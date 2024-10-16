NORTH Cornwall’s MP has secured a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss a devolution deal for Cornwall at this afternoon’s Prime Minister’s Questions.
Ben Maguire, the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for North Cornwall, has today (October 16) secured a meeting with the Prime Minister to discuss a Cornish devolution deal.
During Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs), which provides an opportunity for MP’s from all parties to post questions to the Prime Minister, Ben Maguire MP asked: “North Cornwall is an amazing place to live and work, but a top-down approach from Westminster has failed us. Public services are chronically underfunded. Young people are forced to move away to pursue careers elsewhere, and affordable housing is a promise that's simply never kept.
“Will the Prime Minister meet with all six Cornish MPs, to discuss devolution for Cornwall, with a Cornish assembly that recognises our unique culture, language, and national minority status - so that we can finally unleash Cornwall's economic potential?”
Following the question, Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer said that he believes in transferring power away from Westminster and to communities across the country, and he would ‘make sure’ a meeting would be organised.
Sir Keir said: “I’m grateful to the member for raising this. I do believe in transferring power out of Westminster, and into the hands of leaders who know their communities best. Those with skin in the game know what’s best for their communities.
“We are already making steps in the South West by signing the devolution agreement for Devon and Torbay, and I absolutely encourage local authorities to work with their neighbours to pursue deeper and wider devolution for their area, and I’ll make sure that he has the meeting he is asking for.”