A CLAIM in a leaflet about the controversial ‘Devonwall’ proposals which were ditched by Cornwall Council has led to a row between the Liberal Democrats and Conservatives.
In the election leaflet circulated in the Blisland, Lanivet and Bodmin St Lawrence's ward, it was claimed that ‘local Conservatives’ wanted to ‘merge Devon and Cornwall into a huge combined authority’ - despite the local Conservative councillor in the area, Cllr Jenny Cruse, voting in favour of a motion against the proposal.
The full text of the leaflet read: “The Labour government, supported by local Conservatives want to merge Devon and Cornwall into a huge combined authority. Liberal Democrats say no! It will cost more and reduce money for vital local services. It will take local decision making away from Cornwall.
“Ben Maguire says: “We don’t want to replace decisions made in Westminster with decisions taken in Exeter or Plymouth because the Cornish voice will still not be heard.”
The only councillors to vote against the proposal to seek a Cornwall only devolution deal were Cllr Andy Virr, Cllr Martin Worth, Cllr Carol Mould and Labour’s Cllr Kate Ewert, while several members of the council’s leadership abstained in the vote.
Cllr Cruse was one of 56 Cornwall Council members to vote for the motion which demanded the authority to work with its MPs to seek a Cornwall only devolution package.
It centers around a proposal in January 2025 to seek exploratory talks between Cornwall Council and neighbouring authorities in Devon with the intention of creating a joint authority overseen by a mayor in order to obtain additional devolved powers from the government.
Councils in Devon had expressed an interest in working with Cornwall to claim extra money and powers over things like transport and housing from the government. A proposal to decline to do this was backed by a majority of councillors.
Reacting to the claims, a spokesperson for the North Cornwall Conservatives said: “North Cornwall Conservative candidates have today restated their opposition to proposals to merge Cornwall and Devon into one combined local authority, known as ‘Devonwall’.
“All but one Conservative councillor in North Cornwall completely opposed plans to enter into discussions. The councillor who opposed the particular motion did so to be able to obtain more information about the advantages and disadvantages for the people of Cornwall.
Jenny Cruse, Conservative candidate for Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrence, said she is a vocal opponent of Devonwall, adding: “Earlier this week a leaflet was distributed by my Liberal Democrat opponent claiming that the Conservatives support Labour’s aim to merge Cornwall and Devon. I am the local Conservative candidate (and Cornwall Councillor since 2021) and I have consistently stated that I would not support a combined authority, and even voted against it earlier this year. I most certainly would not be supporting the government in this matter.”
In response, a spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats said: “The Conservative leadership in Cornwall has been quite clear that they’re happy to go along with government plans, through various media and at election hustings they have repeatedly said that they’re happy to engage in a deal for a Devonwall mayor, any candidate standing under the Tory banner is signed up to their leaderships manifesto, it must be very confusing for people when their literature promises one thing and their actions do the opposite.”
The candidates standing in the Lanivet, Blisland and Bodmin St Lawrences ward.
- Chris Batters (Liberal Democrats)
- Len Croney (Green Party)
- Jenny Cruse (Conservative)
- Neil Ferris (Reform UK)
