I have been the area Cornwall Councillor for 24 years and I really enjoy representing people and solving problems. In my spare time I am the chair of Werrington Cricket Club where all the family play cricket and three of us represent Cornwall in our age groups and in the winter season I can also be found coaching the boys and girls’ rugby at Bude. I combine my love of music and volunteering by working for Festival Medical Services as a medical responder at Glastonbury and Reading Festivals. I am a member of Launceston Road Runners and enter a few races each year and play skittles for North Petherwin. These activities help me to stay connected to my area and keep abreast of the needs of local people.