WE invited each candidate to supply a 200 word biography introducing themselves to readers ahead of the election on May 1.
Find your local candidates below:
Altarnun & Stoke Climsland
Vivian Hall - Conservative
My name is Dr Vivian Hall, and I am an expert on the eighteenth-century Cornish political theorist and MP Walter Moyle and the English classical republicans.
I have published work for both specialist and general readerships in the past, writing particularly on farming, being a former Agricultural Correspondent for the Cornish Guardian. I hold four degrees from the universities of Oxford, Exeter, and the Royal Agricultural College, Cirencester, and am a member of the House of Laity of the General Synod of the Church of England for the diocese of Truro. I am also a former churchwarden.
I am a keen member of several learned societies and organisations in Devon and Cornwall, especially those involved in the conservation of our heritage. As an historian of the Cornish past, I take a strong interest in researching local history, landscape archaeology and political theory.
Adrian Parsons - Liberal Democrats
For the last eight years, it has been my privilege to serve as the Cornwall Councillor representing the Altarnun & Stoke Climsland Division.
My life has been spent living and working within this beautiful area, having attended Launceston College, followed by three years at Duchy College, before returning home to work on the family farm. I live at Illand with my wife Rachel, and our three children. We keep sheep, cattle, and grow cereals, while also embracing environmental schemes to enhance the habitat and biodiversity of the land.
In my younger days, I played football, badminton, and cricket for various teams, now I spend time watching and supporting our local rugby and football sides. I have always enjoyed the team spirit of local sport and the lifelong friendships that are made.
In addition to my council duties, I also serve on North Hill Parish Council. No matter what challenges we face, my objective has always been simply to try and make a positive difference for our community.
Also standing: Peter Swann (Reform UK) and Earl Terris (Green Party).
Bodmin St Mary’s & St Leonard
Jeremy Cooper - Independent
Hi, I’m Jeremy Cooper, standing as an Independent candidate for Cornwall Council in the Bodmin St Mary’s & St Leonard’s ward. I have lifelong ties to Bodmin — my family has lived, worked, and raised generations here for over 150 years. I grew up in the West End, went to St Petroc’s and Bodmin Comprehensive, and started my working life as an apprentice engineer at St Lawrence Hospital. My career spanned several local businesses before I became an area manager for a national motoring services company, leading a team of 40 — all while staying based in Bodmin.
I’ve always called Bodmin home. I played rugby and cricket locally and raised my family here—my children and now grandchildren attend local schools. I’ve served as a Town Councillor since 2017, including three years as Mayor. I was driven to stand by frustration at Bodmin’s decline and lack of investment compared to other Cornish towns.
With deep Cornish roots and a lifelong connection to our town, I understand the real challenges our community faces. I enjoy walking and cycling the Camel Trail with my wife, and exploring Bodmin Moor. My goal is simple: to be your Independent voice and help bring prosperity back to Bodmin—our town.
Dan Rogerson - Liberal Democrats
Born and educated in Cornwall, I spent ten years representing North Cornwall at Westminster. I secured the A30 upgrade at Temple, the charge on single use carrier bags, the £50 South West Water rebate for customers and dealt with tens of thousands of pieces of casework.
Since then, I’ve brought up my three children, been a charity trustee, Chair of school governors and worked in consumer protection, education research and environmental planning.
Bodmin is my home town, and I want to use my experience to secure a better future for our community. I live here with my fiancée, children and step-children and love blues music and collecting books (although running out of space for that).
Also standing: Lisa O’Connor (Reform UK) and Sylvia Berry (Conservative).
Bodmin St Petroc’s
Leigh Frost - Liberal Democrats
I’m Leigh Frost, a proud Bodmin boy. I grew up here, went to Bodmin CP School and then Bodmin College, and now live in the town with my partner and our blended family of five children. I work in our family business with my dad, Celtic Produce, where I manage the accounts.
Since 2017, I’ve served as the councillor for Bodmin St Petroc’s. I got into local politics because I love Bodmin, it’s my home and always has been. After having children, I wanted to make sure they grow up in a town they can be proud of, just as I am.
Football has always been a big part of my life. I’m a qualified coach and have spent many years playing and coaching in and around Bodmin. I’m also the chairman of Lanivet Football Club. I support Newcastle United, not exactly the local team, but they were the first team I completed in my sticker album as a kid, and I’ve followed them ever since.
When I’m not working, I love getting outdoors. I’m a keen hiker and camper, and there’s nothing better than heading out into the wilderness on a day off.
Also standing: Clare Pooley (Conservative), Tony Wright (Reform UK).
Bude
Kevin Colwill - Liberal Democrats
Bude is my home, I’ve lived here all my life, and I’m not going anywhere else. I’m definitely an old, “bay from Bood”. I love the town but I know we have real problems here.
My job as carer is important to me. I see lovely people facing difficult challenges. That’s why I became chair of a local Charity that provides older people affordable transport to hospital and doctors.
I’m a dog lover. For many years I helped run a local dog training group. I write a monthly column for “Our Dogs” and have campaigned to save British native dog breeds.
Bude is very self-reliant. We roll up our sleeves and get on with it. That shouldn’t mean we’re neglected or forgotten by Cornwall Council. I’ll fight for Bude to get fair treatment.
Peter La Broy - Independent
Incredible sunsets, playing in the sea and roaming around the cliffs is how I remember growing up in Widemouth Bay. I went to school at Bude Junior (now The Parkhouse Centre) and then Comprehensive at Budehaven where I met my wife Clare. Together we have three adult children and are now very proud grandparents.
Clare and I have run a couple of shops in the town, so I feel that I have a good understanding of the challenges in keeping our town centre a vibrant place that people want to visit.
I'm also intrigued by our history, there are a lot of incredibly interesting things right under our feet - did you know the old Stratton Hundred parish boundary dating back to the Doomsday Book runs right through the middle of Summerleaze Downs and can still be seen if you know where to look?
I inherited a piano from my parents and am currently having lessons, although it is slow progress and must be very painful for my lovely and incredibly patient teacher.
My 'happy place' is having a breakfast at Rosie's with a mug of tea.
Christopher Lynch - Reform UK
My name is Chris, and I am proud to be the Reform UK candidate for Bude. My journey has taken me from being an auditor working across Europe and the Middle East to my current role in Semi Retirement as a Groundsman at Widemouth.
Throughout my career as an auditor, I gained valuable insights into the complexities of finance and governance, which I believe are crucial for effective leadership. My experience in various cultures and environments has also taught me the importance of a different perspectives when it comes to problem-solving and decision-making.
Now, as a groundsman, I appreciate the beauty and importance of our local environment. I work hard to maintain the area, fostering a connection between our community and stunning local backdrop . This role has grounded me and reinforced my dedication to ensuring our local resources are preserved for future generations.
Calum McGrath - Conservative
I’m grateful for the opportunity to stand for Council in the town I love. There is barely a corner of Bude I can’t point to and recall a story about me and my friends growing up.
As a 29 year old, I want to help tackle our housing crisis - both locally and nationally. I like politics, that’s why I’m standing, and having spoken with existing Councillors, I know how much hard work the role involves and I’m excited for that challenge. I’ve already spoken with local residents who have asked for help with various issues and I am enjoying trying to do so.I love music more than almost anything else.
I play the guitar, am learning the bass, and back at school in Budehaven I used to spend hours tinkering away on the piano or hammering the drumkit in the music rooms. I find it difficult to relax by doing nothing, so when I want to unwind I cook for family and friends, or play my instruments. I also love spending time outdoors on our beautiful beaches, cliffs, and nearby valleys and moors. That’s enough about me - thanks for reading - I hope to see you out and about soon!
Also standing: Francis Richens (Green Party).
Callington & St Dominic
Billy Doidge - Liberal Democrats
My name is Billy Doidge, and I am the candidate for Callington and St Dominic.
I have lived in the town of Callington for my whole life, and I want to stand for real change in the community, whilst serving in the best interests of the people of Cornwall.
I currently work for The Cornwall Bakery but, previously, my background has been in customer service.
My interests range from vintage vehicles to the law, and I am never afraid of a new challenge. I am a team player, and I have served in a variety of positions, such as being a Student Councillor, Scout and Volunteer Police Cadet.
As a young person, I will bring a modern perspective to my role, and I hope that this will help me stand out from other, more traditional candidates.
Thank you for taking the time to read this, and I hope that we can work together to build a better future!'
Mark Jerman - Conservative
Mark Jerman, a long-term resident of central Callington, is eager to serve his community as a dedicated representative.
Having lived in the heart of the town for a number of years, Mark possesses a deep understanding of the local issues and a genuine commitment to the well-being of his neighbours.
His active involvement with the Conservative team has seen him engaging directly with residents, listening attentively to their concerns and aspirations during numerous door-knocking campaigns.
A key focus for Mark is to amplify the voices of Callington at County Hall, ensuring that the specific challenges and priorities raised by the community are effectively addressed at a higher level of governance.
Drawing upon his professional experience in the Housing sector, Mark brings valuable expertise that can be instrumental in tackling local housing matters.
He is passionate about leveraging his knowledge to assist individuals and families in navigating the complexities of Callington life, advocating for fair and accessible solutions, and contributing to the creation of a thriving and sustainable living environment for all residents of Callington.
Also standing: Mark Johns (Reform UK), Andrew Long (Mebyon Kernow) and George Muirhead (Labour).
Calstock
Angus Crocker - Reform UK
My name is Angus Crocker and I am standing as the Reform candidate for the Calstock Ward.
I personally believe that community is the bedrock of a healthy and functioning society, and therefore must always come first.
I love the Tamar Valley, and all its beauty. I know that with the right approach, the area could prosper. It is for that reason that I have gotten into local politics.
Two of my primary goals for this area is to see the Gunnislake Social Club reopen, being that the village is one of the largest in Cornwall, it is clear that our population justifies the need for a club.
Furthermore, I will seek to lobby for funding for a community caretaker, someone whose role within the community would involve picking up litter, weeding, reporting forming potholes and broken streetlights.
My desire is to revive a sense of community that has dwindled in recent years, and to work closely with my ward to ensure that the area is once again vibrant and strongly interconnected.
Andrew Brown - Liberal Democrats
Andrew is a Calstock Parish Councillor for Harrowbarrow Ward, an environmentalist, dentist, associate member of the University of Plymouth, small holder and a founder member of The B4 Project (a native honey bee CIC).
During Andrew’s serendipitous years as a dental practitioner, he has been able to channel boundless energy and enthusiasm into a wide variety of interests.
Currently Andrew’s work with Calstock Parish Council is particularly rewarding.
Lara Kramer - Labour
My roots are in Calstock and the surrounding areas, where I grew up and attended the local primary school where many of my closest friendships were formed. I later studied at Callington Community College, where my mum was also a teacher. I completed my GCSES and A Levels there and enjoyed my studies.
After a couple of years spent traveling and working, I earned a degree in English and International Education, along with a teaching qualification, from Bath Spa University.
Professionally, I have focussed on youth and community work at both national and international levels. In 2022, my family and I returned to the area to be closer to my roots. I’m married to a local, whom I met at Callington School, and we have an 11-year-old son.
Since coming back, I’ve focused on building community-centered initiatives. I established a youth club in Calstock, which recently celebrated its second anniversary, and launched a wellbeing hub and sauna business last year. These endeavours reflect my commitment to fostering connections and wellbeing within our community.
James Flashman - Conservative
Jim Flashman, a local boy and farmer, is standing to represent the area, driven by a stubborn determination to secure the best for it. Rooted in the community for generations, his family has long maintained the land in this Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, giving him a strong understanding of planning issues, a key focus during his time on the council.
He prioritises accessibility for residents, aiming to be available around the clock to address concerns affecting both countryside and town areas. His goals include attracting employment by focusing on the needs of local industry.
Aware of the housing challenges faced by young people, he advocates for genuinely affordable, high-quality housing with safeguards against incomplete developments.
Jim supports making the Tamar bridge toll-free, especially for local businesses, and opposes any cross-Tamar authority, valuing Cornwall's individuality. Jim is committed to helping residents, citing his success in removing restrictive housing ties.
Also standing: Natasha Ransom (Green Party).
Camborne Roskear & Tuckingmill Electoral Division
- James Ball - Independent
- John Cosgrove - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Florence Macdonald - Liberal Democrats
- David Stenner - Conservative
- John Tsoupakis - Reform UK
Camborne Trelowarren
Paul White - Independent
As a lifelong Cambornian I have always taken great pride in its history, industrial heritage and its vibrant community spirit. On leaving school I worked at my dad’s building business, at Redruth brewery as well as Compair Holman before embarking on a career as a self employed painter and decorator.
Sadly, after suffering a stroke in 2015 I could no longer continue my business choosing to focus my energies on representing the town where I was born, raised and continue to live with my family.I’ve been involved with many local organisations, including Holman’s and Camborne Cricket Clubs, Camborne RFC and am a dedicated supporter of Plymouth Argyle Football Club.
As a passionate fundraiser, I have run the London marathon three times, raising many thousands of pounds for local charities and continue to support various local charitable organisations including the Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.I served as a Camborne town councillor from 2010 to 2013 before being elected to Cornwall Council from 2013 to present.
I am proud to say that together we have achieved so much over the years and it has been a privilege to receive a number of personal awards and nominations recognising this. I have always pledged to be a strong voice for the people of Camborne and you can depend on me to always support what residents consider important and best for the town.
Also standing: Steve Feary (Reform UK), Rachel Garside (Liberal Democrats), Jeannette Kellow (Conservative), Nigel Miles (Green Party), Felix Mortimer (Labour Party).
Camborne West & Treswithian Electoral Division
- Zoe Fox - Mebyon Kernow
- Wendy Gauntlett - Liberal Democrats
- Karen Knight - Reform UK
- Linda Moore - Labour
- John Morgan - Conservative
Camelford & Boscastle
Mark Burnett - Liberal Democrats
I grew up in Cornwall but moved away when I was 18 to go to college. I qualified as a Chartered Accountant and worked in Practice in the Bath and Bristol area where I became a partner in a top ten firm. The draw of Cornwall never left and I moved back to the county with my family just over 11 years ago. I’m married with a son, who himself has had to move away for work, and live on the edge of Bodmin Moor with my wife and two dogs.
For the last five years I have been volunteering with a national charity locally in Bodmin giving advice to people on a wide range of issues. Seeing the problems that so many are facing is one of the main reasons that I have decided to stand. I am a great fan of rugby having played into my mid thirties and then having coached. I’m found at Polson Bridge watching Launceston when they are at home. As well as this I spend my time working in the garden and around the house, wielding a paintbrush or drill as needed.
Barry Jordan - Conservative
When I stood for Cornwall Council in 2017, I thought it would be an easy jump from District to unitary. How wrong I was! Time is never on our side but having said that I have met so many interesting and hard-working people.
As well as being a Councillor I am a Parish Clerk, which is also very rewarding. Although we are a medium-sized parish we have control of our public toilets, part of our wonderful beach and a village hall all of which take time to keep in good order.
In my spare time my wife and I like to take walks with our little dog and sometimes, if pushed, I will help in the garden. I am more of a watcher than a grower, although I do appreciate the beauty of our countryside.
We live in a very special part of the country, and we should work as hard as we can to keep our County looking pristine, for the people who live here and the many visitors we get in the summer. Cornwall could not survive without the visitors, and it is in our remit to maintain this beautiful, green and pleasant land for our future generations.
Mike Robins - Reform UK
I am not a career politician with no desire or incentive to become one.
I feel completely abandoned by the existing parties over a range of topics including our public services, economy, access to health services, education and the very foundation of our democracy.
I live in Camelford with my wife, we have 4 grandchildren (and one on the way). Our family are the absolute foundations of my life. Cornwall is our home and it is worth fighting for.
I joined the Civil Service straight from school and worked in the Home Office recruiting Prisoner & Police Officers, planning for domestic emergency disaster relief, Immigration and Asylum casework. I managed the Asylum Support Appeals Tribunal. I transferred to the Ministry of Justice responsible for a number of tribunals across London & the South East. I then became Head of the Independent Monitoring Board Secretariat (IMB) for Prisons & Detention Centres in England & Wales.
I have been a volunteer at RAF Duxford, an exams invigilator at Wadebridge School and member of Camelford & Bodmin Bowls clubs. I am very excited to have been elected (unopposed) to serve on the Camelford Town Council. I look forward to serving my local community in the best way I can.
Also standing: George Hitchman-Smith (Green Party).
Constantine, Mabe & Mawnan Electoral Division
- Mael Garrec - Mebyon Kernow
- Jayne Ninnes - Labour
- Chris Painter - Conservative
- Anna Thomason-Kenyon - Reform UK
- Keith West - Independent
- Linda Williams - Liberal Democrats
Crowan, Sithney & Wendron Electoral Division
- Loveday Jenkin - Mebyon Kernow
- Mary-Jane Willows - Conservative
- Margaret Woodward - Reform UK
- Penny Young - Liberal Democrats
Falmouth Arwenack Electoral Division
- Laurie Magowan - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Oliver Minders - Liberal Democrats
- Steve Rubidge - Reform UK
- Christopher Saint - Conservative
- Jackie Walkden - Green Party
Falmouth Boslowick Electoral Division
- Samuel Carmichael - Mebyon Kernow
- Debra Clegg - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Alan Jewell - Conservative
- Myles Riley - Reform UK
- Jonathan Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Falmouth Penwerris Electoral Division
- Trisha Finney
- Catherine Owen - Green Party
- Roger Ridsdill - Reform UK
- Alan Rowe - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Tom Stubbs - Liberal Democrats
- Gordon Williams - Conservative
Falmouth Trescobeas & Budock Electoral Division
- Gavin Andrewartha - Reform UK
- John Ellis - Liberal Democrats
- Phil Hart - Conservative
- Jude Robinson - Labour and Co-Operative Party
- David Saunby - Independent
- Sam Westwood - Green Party
Feock & Kea Electoral Division
- Martyn Alvey - Conservative
- Susan Belo - Liberal Democrats
- Michele Palmer - Labour
- Derek Reed - Reform UK
Four Lanes, Beacon & Troon Electoral Division
- David Atherfold - Conservative
- Simon Barnes - Labour and Co-operative Party
- Bruce Craze - Reform UK
- Jason Frost - Liberal Democrats
- Jimmy Geach
- Reece Weatherburn - Mebyon Kernow
Fowey, Tywardreath & Par Electoral Division
- Tamsin Chapman-Gunner - Mebyon Kernow
- Renay Rickard - Labour
- Robert Rooney - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- George Taylor - Liberal Democrat
- Christine Varcoe - Conservative
- Ian Wilson - Reform UK
Gloweth, Malabar & Shortlanesend Electoral Division
- Joel Briant - Labour
- Alan Conway - Reform UK
- Jonathan Geach - Conservative
- Trevor Hall - Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition
- Karen La Borde - Green Party
- Joe Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Gwinear-Gwithian & Hayle East Electoral Division
- James Bannister - Labour
- Richard Goedegebuur - Liberal Democrats
- Rob Heslington - Reform UK
- Lionel Pascoe - Conservative
Hayle West Electoral Division
- Peter Channon - Reform UK
- Steve Hynes - Labour
- Jane Pascoe - Conservative
- Angelo Spencer-Smith - Independent
- Geoffrey Williams - Liberal Democrats
Helston North Electoral Division
- JP Collins - Reform UK
- Angie Foreman - Conservative
- Michael Stafford - Liberal Democrats
- Mike Thomas - Independent
Helston South & Meneage Electoral Division
- Nicola Boase - Liberal Democrats
- Guy Foreman - Conservative
- Tristan Mackie - Independent
- Jason Saunders - UKIP
- Craig Scott - Reform UK
Illogan & Portreath Electoral Division
- Jonathan Ashley - Labour
- Dave Crabtree - Conservative
- Cliff Crawford - Reform UK
- David Ekinsmyth - Liberal Democrats
Land’s End Electoral Division
- Marianna Baxter - Liberal Democrats
- Marie Christopher - Reform UK
- Brian Clemens - Independent
- Ian Flindall - Green Party
- Jonah Parsley - Conservative
Lanivet, Blisland & Bodmin St Lawrence
Chris Batters - Liberal Democrats
I am a Cornishman by birth and I came to Bodmin in the 1970's as a Police Officer, together with my wife Jill, and my daughters Tracey and Debbie, both of which have raised their families within the town.
Since my arrival I have been heavily committed to Bodmin and Cornwall, working for many well-known organisations and groups holding responsible positions, and I have gained an excellent knowledge of what Cornwall and its rural areas are all about.
I was previously your Cornwall Councillor between 2013 and 2021 and many of you will remember me as having built a reputation for being a strong talking and hardworking Cornwall Councillor, always there to help you 24/7 and able to be easily contacted no matter what your issue or concern might have been.
During those eight years I served as the chair of planning and the chair of the Devon & Cornwall Police Crime Panel.
Len Croney - Green Party
I moved to Cornwall in October 2001 where I established my own business and using my background experience, I serve on the Cornwall Design Review Panel. I have three children and my youngest daughter is a dairy farmer in St Newlyn East. Naturally, I’m often asked to help out on the farm, often working under the supervision of my grandchildren.
I also undertake voluntary work in my local community, having been chair of the Community Association and of the Village Hall. I’m a keen and active horse rider and I undertakes sponsored rides for charity including across Scotland, across Iceland and across Macedonia.
I have a personal interest in accessibility issues as Susan, my wife, developed Parkinson's twelve years ago. From this experience, I help as a voluntary Board member of Cornwall Mobility.
When not riding or sailing my enterprise dinghy (another passion), I love working with Susan in our garden, (We first met at college studying horticulture) and spending time with our five Grandchildren.
Jenny Cruse - Conservative
I have lived in Cornwall for 51 years, spent 15 years as PE Teacher at Newquay Treviglas and then as Paragliding, Surfing, climbing multi activity Instructor at Adventure Sports which I ran with my husband until 2001.
I then ran a Royal Yachting Association school in France along with teaching all manner of water sports. I have a large family with seven grandchildren of whom I am extremely proud. I live in Millpool on the edge of Bodmin Moor.
I was elected as Cornwall Councillor for my ward in 2021 and have found the position hard work but rewarding. It is like a mental jigsaw puzzle fitting the pieces together to make a successful solution, that is the challenge. I have met so many dedicated people and have loved working together with them to make Cornwall a great place to live. The future is hard, and I make no secret of my fears for the countryside, our wildlife, and our way of life, which I see as under threat.
My rock is my garden, dog and family and my time in the quiet and peace of the moors, woodlands, sea and beaches of our beautiful Cornwall.
Neil Ferris - Reform UK
I live here in the ward with my wife Jill and our two dogs. Our son lives within the ward too and he runs a pub and two restaurants close-by.
We have been Conservative supporters, members all our working lives but no more. So, a bit about us: Both my Wife and i have been in the Record Industry our whole careers. I actually started at The BBC before moving to a music publisher as a junior, making tea, running errands and so on. Moved to Sony Records: Worked my way up and eventually, my girlfriend at the time, now my wife, and I decided to start our own tiny company, working out of a broom cupboard that a record producer lent us.
After about 17 years running our own company, I was approached to become managing director of EMI Records, which I did for a while before going back to finding my own artists - took on management of another who became huge, sold millions of records, massive sell-out tours but after about six years, we decided to stop and now, living here in The Duchy which we love, I want to do something important, I want to bring all my energy and passion into making a real difference for our community.
Lanner, Stithians & Gwennap
- John Carley - Green Party
- Nigel Govier - Reform UK
- Jenny Hamilton - Conservative
- William Mumford - Liberal Democrats
- John Thomas - Independent
- Sue Winter - Labour and Co-operative Party
Launceston North & North Petherwin
Davey Green - Liberal Democrats
Davey Green has recently retired and can now take on the role of Cornwall Councillor as a full time job.
Davey enjoyed a thirty year career in aviation and was a Cabin Service Director with British Airways.
His last (and 263rd) Marathon will be at London next week and his Charity fundraising has reached over £30k which was why he was selected as an Olympic Torchbearer for London 2012. Having served for four years on Launceston Town Council, Davey now feels that this is the right time to step up to Cornwall Council.
Having been a carer for both his parents, and with a disabled child in full time care, Davey understands the role that our councillors must play in order to deliver the vital services that people are entitled to.
Davey has been a School Governor and is the County FA Mental Health Champion and is also a Trustee of the Lawrence House Museum and is often seen promoting local businesses and activities all around the community.
Adam Paynter - Independent
I was born and raised in North Petherwin on our farm which has been in the family for over 110 years. I still live on the farm with my wife and two children who go to Launceston College. We love living in the area and the local community plays a fundamental part in our family life whether that be taking part in fundraising events to supporting our local clubs and church events.
I have been the area Cornwall Councillor for 24 years and I really enjoy representing people and solving problems. In my spare time I am the chair of Werrington Cricket Club where all the family play cricket and three of us represent Cornwall in our age groups and in the winter season I can also be found coaching the boys and girls’ rugby at Bude. I combine my love of music and volunteering by working for Festival Medical Services as a medical responder at Glastonbury and Reading Festivals. I am a member of Launceston Road Runners and enter a few races each year and play skittles for North Petherwin. These activities help me to stay connected to my area and keep abreast of the needs of local people.
Raymond Tindle - Conservative
In 1963 I left school at the age of fifteen to start my apprenticeship in the printing industry, forty-five years later I retired, and as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing began doing pro bono work, helping charities with their marketing and brand management. I became interested in the workings of local government and I have been elected as a councillor twice before.
Alas I cannot go fishing every day, but being near water is important to me. I particularly love Roadford and Colliford Reservoirs, and The River Tamar.
I’ve always enjoyed sport, and the greatest feeling of comradery was when I rowed in a coxed four for Poole Amateur Rowing Club in the South Coast Championship. In the winter I beat for The Maristow Barton Pheasant Shoot in Devon.
My wife and I have five children between us, she has three in their twenties, and I have two daughters and four grandchildren. We moved to Launceston, Cornwall, several years ago as an adventure. I have loved every minute of it. We still live there now along with my Labrador; Sam. Keep an eye out for him on my leaflets!
Also standing: Dylan Billson (Labour), Paul Radley (Reform UK).
Launceston South
John Conway - Independent
My name is John Conway and I am standing as an Independent candidate for Launceston South.
Married to Lorraine, with two children and three dogs.
I moved to Launceston in 1974 and remained here ever since. I worked in the local Tax Office 1974 to 2008 when I took early retirement as a pre cursor to the office closing. I have been the local Motor Cycle Instructor on a part time basis until recently.
First elected to Launceston Town Council in 1995, I have held most positions including deputy mayor.
Elected to Cornwall Council in 2021 to represent Launceston, I succeeded in retaining our Leisure Centre with much local help, we are now looking forward to building improvements funded by Cornwall Council. Our Library is also relocating to the old Barclays Bank building after a battle for the finance which has been successful. Adult Education has also been retained in Launceston against Cornwall Council officer recommendations.
Damon Dennis - Liberal Democrats
I am the former curator of Lawrence House Museum in Launceston. An Oxford graduate with a PhD from University College London, I live in North Cornwall with my partner Claire. I’ve worked as an anthropologist in Morocco, a researcher at the Pitt Rivers Museum in Oxford, and I currently advise museums across Devon and Cornwall for the Arts Council.
I’m passionate about storytelling in all its forms—through exhibitions, shared meals, or conversations on the move. Marathon running is how I stay grounded and give back, raising funds for causes I care about. Cooking and walking are daily practices that connect me to place, history, and people.
Living in Cornwall for the past seven years has deepened my interest in local heritage and strengthened my belief in the power of culture to bring communities together.
Also standing: Lisa Parry (Reform UK).
Liskeard Central
Kerry Cassidy - Labour
I’ve been a volunteer on Liskeard town council for the past four years. I have a 12-year-old son so some of my priorities are trying to improve the parks and keeping the public toilets open and free to use.
I grew up locally, going to primary school at Upton Cross and then Callington School and Community College before moving away for work and university.
I have lived on Trevethan Meadows for five years choosing to live there mainly because of its ideal location for the school, Lux Park and bus routes so my son can have more independence than if we had stayed living in a village.
I’ve worked for GWR for 17 years and am currently a driving instructor, teaching people to drive trains and helping them gain long-term, well-paid employment.
Nick Craker - Conservative
Nick Craker is seeking support to continue representing Liskeard Central on Cornwall Council.
Over the past eight years as the local councillor, he has worked diligently for the town, achieving tangible outcomes. A resident of Liskeard with a young family, he is deeply invested in its future.
Key projects he has been central to include the reopening of Liskeard Library with significant Government funding and the refurbishment of Lux Park swimming pool. He has also campaigned to save Liskeard’s Post Office, secured the reopening of the police station's front desk, and supported the expansion of Rosedean GP Surgery.
Demonstrating their commitment to the community, he has backed local farmers and led initiatives like the Culverland Park clean-up group. He has served on planning committees to promote thoughtful development and worked closely with Cllr Jane Pascoe.
Naomi Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Naomi has lived in South East Cornwall all her life. She has two sons who are 14 and 17 and is currently a mature student studying towards a BSc (Hons) degree in business management.
She has been a town councillor since 2017 and takes a keen interest in local planning, Naomi has a strong focus on sustainability and green infrastructure and the role it plays in communities.
Naomi also founded the youth council in Liskeard which works in partnership with Young People Cornwall to ensure young people have an input into the decision-making process of the Town council.
She is a founding member of Read Easy Cornwall who promote literacy in adults unable to read and is a member of Liskeard and Looe ladies’ circle.
In her spare time, Naomi is actively involved with Liskeard and Looe rugby club and likes visiting the Cornish coastline as much as possible.
Also standing: Kevin Grey (Reform UK) and Peter Sawford (Green Party).
Liskeard South & Dobwalls Electoral Division
Simon Cassidy - Labour
I live in Liskeard and devotes much of my spare time to the community I love. When not volunteering in the community I work full time in the Rail Industry as an Operational Safety Consultant.
Having been a Town Councillor for the last seven years, I also served as Mayor of Liskeard from 2021 to 2024 during which time I was instrumental in revitalising Liskeard’s twinning relationship with Quimperlé, France.
Additionally, I initiated a twinning arrangement with Kopychyntsi, Ukraine.
I have spent time supporting local groups and organisations across the community sharing the amazing work that they do. I also served as a School Governor for a number of years at Liskeard Hillfort Primary School.
Beyond my council duties I have embarked on multiple trips delivering essential aid and supporting those affected by conflict in Ukraine. I also volunteer with the Royal British Legion as a Standard Bearer and as a Committee Member and I’m Chair of the Twinning Committee for Cornwall which supports Towns and Parishes across Cornwall with building International relationships.
Andrew Field - Reform UK
I’ve lived and worked in and around Liskeard for forty years, and currently divide my time working for a local family run craft workshop, volunteering for a local money advice charity, and also act as a paid carer for a teenager with autism.
In the recent past I’ve worked as an adviser for the Citizens Advice Bureau and as a functional skills tutor specialising in up-skilling English, Maths and IT skills for people lacking the necessary qualifications.
These have put me in a position to understand first hand the issues faced by small businesses, the importance of managing a tight household budget, and the problems encountered by parents and carers of SEN children.
I live in Liskeard, and fortunate enough to live in a house rented from a social housing landlord. During my free time enjoy off-road cycling with the boy, and hiking around the moors. I enjoy creative writing as a hobby, though I especially enjoy socialising with my mates down ‘Spoons or the Con Club.
I love our local history, especially the traditional tales about the haunted places on the moors, and it’s great to hear some of our older folk’s stories about ‘things that were seen’ and ‘you don’t want to go there at night’!
It's great living in a region with so much heritage.
Jane Pascoe - Conservative
Jane Pascoe is running for re-election to the Liskeard South and Dobwalls Division of Cornwall Council, having served for eight years.
Her focus is on representing the residents of Liskeard, St Pinnock, St Keyne, Duloe, and Dobwalls.
With deep local roots, including running a Liskeard business for over four decades, she also serves on the Liskeard Town Council and is a former Mayor and Chairman of the SE Cornwall Community Area Partnership.
She prioritises rural investment, support for local farmers, and job creation. She's committed to improving road safety, including A38 upgrades, and opposing Tamar Crossing Tolls. She aims to enhance public transport to essential services, advocates for better healthcare access, ensures adequate school places, and improved youth facilities.
Tackling environmental issues like fly-tipping, litter and dog mess is also a key concern. As a member of the East Planning Committee, she pledges to protect the environment and promote appropriate housing development
Bonnie Soanes - Liberal Democrats
Bonnie Soanes is a 68-year-old running for the Liberal Democrats in the Cornwall Council elections for Liskeard South & Dobwalls. Educated in Cornwall, Bonnie has always felt a strong connection to the area, enjoying visits to its many towns and villages. After a 28-year career in the civil service, he’s now retired but eager to bring his years of experience in public service to the local council.
Bonnie has been active in Cornwall, helping out with various groups, including his work with Lawrence House Museum, where he’s been involved in preserving Cornwall’s history.
He also has a solid military background, with three years of service in the Royal Navy Auxiliary Service and 17 years in the Royal Observer Corps, which gave him a deep sense of duty and community.
With a strong connection to Cornwall, a wealth of experience, and a passion for local life, Bonnie is dedicated to making a positive impact on Liskeard South & Dobwalls. He’s ready to use his skills and knowledge to serve the community in a way that benefits everyone.
Also standing: Piers Revell (Green Party).
Long Rock, Marazion & St Erth
- Terri Allen - Reform UK
- Clare Dyas - Green Party
- John Martin - Liberal Democrats
- Derek Thomas - Conservative
Looe East & Deviock
Adam Bloodworth - Reform UK
Hello, my name is Adam Bloodworth the Reform candidate for Looe East & Deviock.
I have lived in South East Cornwall all my life, mainly growing up in Saltash and then living in various areas within South East Cornwall.
I currently run my own business within the construction industry and have done so for the last nine years. My wife and I currently live on her family's farm, which is run by the family. Growing up in Cornwall I’ve always been around farming as many of us have, but now living on a working farm really hits home the importance of our farming community and the work and dedication they go through on a daily basis.
I know the importance of our communities and local businesses. With my family running a garage just outside of the Looe East & Deviock ward, these small and local businesses need to be protected at all costs. These local businesses are the heartbeat of our communities, not only for local convenience, but also employment and much more.
Joseph Hutty - Liberal Democrats
Joseph is born and raised and works in Cornwall, he is a graphic designer and is the candidate for Looe East and Deviock.
He is passionate about sustainable rural living. Like many young people he has found it increasingly difficult to find affordable housing as well as job opportunities that mean he doesn’t have to leave the county he loves.
Outside of politics, he enjoys re-enactment, camping and tabletop games.
Richard Dorling - Conservative
Richard lives between Looe and Liskeard just a couple of hundred metres away from the Looe Valley line.
As a former businessman and software developer, Richard believes he has unique skills which can benefit the whole of the Looe East & Deviock Division which covers the areas of Looe East, Deviock, Morval, Trewidland and St Martin-by-Looe.
Being so local, Richard is regularly in the area, often seen walking his dogs.
Richard's recent survey has informed the Conservative priorities for Cornwall.
Jamie Pearn - Independent
I’m a local business owner who has lived, attended school and worked in Looe all my life. My family has been in the town for hundreds of years and I feel a deep connection to it.
For the past 10 years, I’ve run several businesses in and around Looe, including a gift shop, a wholesale business and an ice cream kiosk in Polperro.
I’m proud to be part of our town’s hardworking business community and understand the challenges and opportunities that come with it.
I also volunteer as the founder and chairman of the Looe Business Forum, where I work with others to support local traders, events and the future of our high street. Alongside that, I currently volunteer as a town councillor, doing my best to represent local people and make a difference where I can.
When I’m not working or volunteering, I enjoy spending time with my partner and our dog, and working on classic cars - especially my ongoing project restoring a Triumph Herald.
Looe is my home and I care deeply about its future. It’s a privilege to live here and be part of such a strong, supportive and passionate community.
Also standing: Mark Gibbons (Independent) and Jacqui Gratton (Labour).
Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos & Lanteglos
Jim Candy - Liberal Democrats
In 1979 I married Marian in St Nicholas Church whilst living in West Looe. We bought a house in Looe before moving to a small Council Farm in 1986, where I diversified into contract sheep dipping. I suffered with organophosphate dip poisoning, and campaigned against the use of these chemicals, in newspapers, on TV, and in parliament.
The farm grew with the addition of more rented land, including at Hannafore, converting to organic in 2001, with an emphasis on wildlife habitat management and public access.
I joined the Parish Council in 2003, shortly afterwards I was elected to Caradon District Council, and Cornwall Council 2013-2017. In April 2024 I joined Cornwall Council after a bye election caused by the untimely passing of my friend and colleague Edwina Hannaford.
On retirement from farming, we moved to a cottage on a friends farmyard. We still help deliver Keveral Veg Boxes throughout SE Cornwall. I learned to swim when I retired and now swim in the sea all year round. For the last 3 years I have arranged a charity swim in aid of MIND, to promote the benefits of open water swimming, and encouraging people to be open about mental health.
Robert Horskins - Conservative
A resident of West Looe, Robert Horskins lives with his wife Celia and their two adult sons, Harry and George.
He has served as a Town Councillor for the past decade, contributing to the Planning, Leisure, Risk, and Strategy committees. His involvement in democracy spans 40 years, influenced by his 27 years with The John Lewis Partnership, a company with democratic principles.
He finds the democratic process captivating, particularly listening to constituents and conveying their perspectives to the Council. Often seen cycling in and around the division in vibrant clothing, he is known for his friendly demeanour and willingness to engage in conversation.
He often assists by directing individuals to relevant support services, drawing on his previous experience in welfare support at John Lewis.
Andrew Jackson - Reform UK
I served with 29 Commando Regiment Royal Artillery. My time in the Armed Forces instilled in me the values of discipline, integrity, and leadership – values I carry with me into public service.
I understand the importance of standing up for what's right and being a reliable voice for those who feel unheard.
I believe in supporting veterans and improving care for all those who've served; strengthening the rural economy and standing up for small businesses and defending Cornwall's heritage, countryside and coastline
Michala Powell - Independent
I’ve lived in Looe, on Woodlands View, since 1993. Before that, I lived at Ley, about a mile and a half above Trago. I’m 52 and have served as a town councillor for 16 years. My experience comes from life itself - what I like to call the “school of hard knocks” - rather than formal qualifications.
I’m a mum to three daughters and a nan to two wonderful grandchildren. I’m also registered disabled and use a mobility scooter, giving me first-hand insight into accessibility challenges and the importance of inclusive community spaces.I own land in Polperro where I care for a variety of animals, including ponies, goats, a pig, chickens, and ducks.
We’ve also developed an allotment there, which supplies much of our own food and helps us live more sustainably. It’s a place of hard work, learning, and connection with nature. Professionally, I trained as an IT teacher for adults. I have a strong passion for helping people gain confidence and skills, particularly those who may feel left behind by technology.I care deeply about people and the environment and always aim to bring that passion into my work and community involvement.
Also standing: Isobel Taylor (Labour).
Lostwithiel & Lanreath
Dr Patricia Moore OBE - Conservative
Dr Pat Moore OBE has lived in Lanteglos Highway, near Lostwithiel, since 1974, having resided locally before.
Her career was in education, teaching for 27 years at a major Cornish secondary school. Actively involved in her community, she long led the Polruan Stitchcraft Group and co-owned an Art and Crafts shop in Lerryn, promoting local talent.
Her civic duties include serving on Lanteglos Parish Council and as Deputy, then Chair, of Governors at a Par school.
Politically engaged for many years, Dr Moore has been chair of South East Cornwall Conservatives and Lanteglos Parish Council. Her extensive local knowledge, gained through years of door-knocking, will inform her work at County Hall.
She has also held a Regional Chairman role and discussed local issues with former Prime Ministers. Awarded an OBE in 2017 for voluntary political service, she aims to use her experience and contacts to champion local concerns.
Sarah Preece - Liberal Democrats
Sarah grew up in the West country and has lived in Lostwithiel, South East Cornwall, since April 2020.
For 25 years Sarah worked as a leader in arts, health and education with roles in strategy, business and finance. Sarah supported the restoration of two historic buildings and led the building of a new £30-million school facility. She received an Olivier Award for her work and was Southwark Business Woman of the Year Award in 2020.
Sarah now works as a specialist in change management and facilitates creative community skills workshops. Sarah is on the board of Hall for Cornwall and Vice Chair of Lostwithiel Town Team supporting cultural, heritage and infrastructure initiatives and helping secure inward investment for the local area.
Sarah is standing up for town, village and rural businesses, families and young people, essential health and care services and to protect our environment culture and heritage. Sarah will support the work of our voluntary groups, educators, health professionals and community leaders, work to secure the investment needed in our area and advocate on behalf of local residents at County Hall.
Sarah’s expertise and track record of hard work will make her a great champion for our Lostwithiel and Lanreath communities.
Also standing: Scott Foley (Labour) and Ollie Williams (Reform UK).
Ludgvan, Madron, Gulval & Heamoor
- Hugh Eddy - Independent
- Juliet Line - Liberal Democrats
- Giane Mortimer - Reform UK
- Alison Thomas - Conservative
Lynher
Andrew Budd - Conservative
Andrew Budd, a Lynher division resident, is running for Cornwall Councillor in the May 1 election. A former councillor and current chair of South Hill Council, he seeks to serve the community further. His background in heavy engineering allows for flexible hours, ensuring dedication to the role.
His experience includes participation in the Tamar to Moor Community Area Partnership and the Cornwall Planning Partnership, where he gained insights into planning issues. If elected, he pledges to amplify residents' voices and address local concerns effectively.
Committed to protecting local environments, Andrew's engineering skills and hands-on approach will aid community projects and provide local assistance.
Adam Sturtridge - Liberal Democrats
There is a famous saying: “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing.” Adam says it is what motivates me to be involved in politics: being leader of the Liberal Democrats in South East Cornwall, a parish councillor and on Funding Panel of the Community Area Partnership.
Adam has served as a trustee on humanitarian charities and been a governor for two schools. He has fostered 30 children and understands some of the complex issues facing families. He cares that everyone should be treated with equality and respect. He has travelled to an African refugee camp to support people living in poverty.
Adam has a Physics degree and has experience managing a dairy farm business. Looking after the environment and nature for future generations is one of his passions and he encourages biodiversity in his garden.
Adam is a local man with many generations of his family having lived and worked in the area around Callington. He lives in the ancestral home with his artist wife. If elected in May, he will endeavour to serve the community with dedication and commitment.
Also standing: Stewart Corney (Green Party), Jim Gale (Reform UK) and Annette Lee (Labour).
Mevagissey & St Austell Bay
Lyndon Allen - Mebyon Kernow
Lyndon Allen has a life-long association with Charlestown, Mevagissey and the wider St Austell area. He was a fisherman for over 35 years and is well-known as an historian with an encyclopaedic knowledge of our district.
He grew up in Charlestown, attending the local Primary School before going to Penrice. His first employment was with John Moor and Son, boatbuilders in Charlestown and Mevagissey, and he then transitioned to the commercial fishing industry, operating from the port of Charlestown during the summer months and from Mevagissey in the winter. In addition, Lyndon was part of the shipping team at Charlestown Harbour for many years, assisting with the daily operations of the port.
He also has a background in agriculture, as his wife Melanie’s father was a local farmer near St Austell for over 40 years and he often helped out.
Lyndon is the founder of the St Austell History Group and he runs eleven online history platforms. He is deeply enthusiastic about all things Cornish, particularly Charlestown, which he has researched throughout his adult life. He is the author of four local history books. His latest book, entitled “Catch the Wind,” covers the history of both St Austell and Mevagissey Bays.
Richard Jenkin - Reform UK
Richard is a self-employed bricklayer from St Austell, where he’s lived his whole life. After completing a bricklaying apprenticeship, he built a career constructing landmarks like St Blazey Police Station, Truro Sorting Office and renovations at Treliske Hospital’s tower block. Recently, he built his own bungalow, handling 90 per cent of the work himself.
He enjoys cycling, snooker, walking, cooking (and eating), travelling and watching football. Richard and his wife are passionate animal lovers, fostering dogs with St Francis Dogs Home to help them find forever homes.
They have also begun house-sitting for smallholders, caring for pets like dogs and cats, as well as alpacas.
Richard loves walking to Charlestown to sit on the rocks or relaxing at Crinnis Beach with good food and drink. With an optimistic outlook, he believes life is short, so we should make it as fulfilling as possible for ourselves and others.
James Mustoe - Conservative
I grew up in Mevagissey and Portmellon and have lived and worked in the local area all my life, now living with my wife and two children near Duporth. I have been Cornwall councillor for Mevagissey, Portmellon and Pentewan since 2014 and St Austell Bay and Carlyon parishes since 2021.
Alongside my role on the council, I also work at Cornwall College. I am a trustee for the Duporth Development CIC and for Mevagissey and District Museum, as well as a founding member of Three Bays Wildlife Group and St Austell Tidy Up Team among other volunteer commitments.
When I have any rare spare time, I love nothing more than walking the coast path or finding new or historic walking routes around Cornwall that I can challenge myself to do, often with our two dogs Meg, a four-year-old collie cross retriever that we have had since a puppy, and Rio, a three-year-old Bernese mountain dog rescue, who we recently adopted. Preferably, these walks should end at a pub, which along with beautiful scenery and views, we certainly aren’t short of in the area I represent.
Also standing: Brian Sheen (Liberal Democrats) and Katie Truman (Labour).
Mousehole, Newlyn & St Buryan
- Timothy Bennett - Reform UK
- Ian Curnow - Independent
- Thalia Marrington - Liberal Democrats
- Andrew Watts - Conservative
Mullion & St Keverne
- Tracey Clarke - Reform UK
- Rory Gow - Liberal Democrats
- Dicky Mint - Mebyon Kernow
- Anthony Soady - Conservative
Mylor, Perranarworthal & Ponsanooth
- Ruth Gripper - Liberal Democrats
- Ben Shankland - Reform UK
- Simon Symons - Independent
- Lesley Trenchard - Labour
- Peter Williams - Conservative
Newquay Central & Pentire
Stephen Beal - Reform UK
A proud father of four remarkable children, each forging their own path - one studying at Hope University, another soon to begin at Bristol University, while Stephen’s gymnast daughter and horse-riding enthusiast keep the family lively.
They share their home with three cats and a cherished Romanian rescue dog, whose boundless energy adds both love and a touch of chaos to family life. Family is Stephen’s greatest joy, whether cheering his kids on at events, enjoying Cornwall’s stunning coastline, or making memories with their National Trust membership.
Beyond family, Stephen is passionate about cars and technology, and stays abreast of automotive innovations. Cornwall’s beauty never fails to inspire him, from rugged cliffs to quiet days out.
Balancing a busy career with a rich personal life is something he takes pride in, always aiming to create positive experiences, whether at home or in his professional world. His journey has been one of hard work, growth and countless cherished moments, and he’s excited for what lies ahead.
Joanna Kenny - Liberal Democrats
My family first came to Pentire in 1920, my parents met in Porth and courted over surfboards on Fistral. They built their dream house by the Gannel, the home I live in now. It was protecting Fistral for bathers that first got me involved in local politics. You’ll still see me on Fistral with a “proper” surfboard - and no wet suit.
Like many of our young people, my career took me to London where I worked in finance and computers, picking up qualifications in Accountancy and the Law along the way. Both very useful in Newquay politics and I served as a Magistrate in Cornwall for 15 years.
I came home to Cornwall when my mother needed me as a carer. Here I am involved in a number of local charities – I always seem to end up as Treasurer. Most enjoyable is the Newquay Singers though over the years I’ve matured from Soprano to second Alto – keep an eye out for our coming concerts.
Working with Newquay Clean, you may have seen me putting in dead Christmas Trees and replanting Marram on the Dunes. And I’m looking forward to joining in the Gannel water testing. Little things but they help protect our environment.
Graham Berry (Conservative)
As a long-time resident of Cornwall for 40 years, I have developed an understanding and appreciation of the county, its industries and culture. Together with my wife, we have raised a family in our community and appreciate the problems many of us face in raising children in a modern world.
In terms of work experience, I have worked in Local Government, throughout my time in the Duchy. This work was fulfilling and allowed me to develop an understanding of the intricacies and knowledge of how the council are organised and delivers services. This will help me if I am successful in being elected.
Local democracy is very important to me. It’s an opportunity for local people to influence how the council delivers services and supports our communities. Whilst appreciating the difficulties faced by Cornwall, I believe that it should be our ambition to see our community not only survive but thrive. I am willing to work hard in order to achieve this on your behalf.
Also standing: Jessie Jacobs (Labour and Co-operative Party).
Newquay Porth & Tretherras
Sandy Carter - Liberal Democrats
Born in Brixton, South London, I lived in Crystal Palace, and am still a committed supporter of the Eagles.
Having passed my 13-plus examination, I attended at a technical school. Though I think my football and cricket abilities were more valued by the interviewers than my academic achievements. Lifelong passions, in football I started as a striker but matured into a sweeper. Likewise, in cricket, I went from a fast bowler to a medium-paced middle-order batsman.
My father strongly emphasised the importance of securing employment over pursuing university education. Consequently, I commenced my career as a carpet and furniture salesman, which proved to be a fulfilling and long-term endeavour. And at the same time I took an Open University Degree in Sociology. I progressed through the management ranks and eventually held the position of regional manager at a superstore in Wembley. Then I transitioned into staff training and culminated my career as the head of the Human Resources Department.
In 1994, I relocated to Porth to provide care for my dear late mother. One of her proudest moments was to see me serve as mayor of Newquay.
Olly Monk - Conservative
I’ve lived in Newquay for 16 years with my wife and three children – all of whom attended Tretherras School. I’ve been proud to call this town home, and I’ve worked hard to serve our community at every level.
Since 2010, I’ve chaired Lusty Surf Lifesaving Club, helping keep our coastline safe. I’ve represented Porth and Tretherras on Newquay Town Council since 2013, and I’ve also served as a Cornwall councillor for Trenance for the past eight years.
My children all attended Bishop’s School, where I was a long-standing governor, supporting education and local families.
I care deeply about our environment and am passionate about protecting our coastline and keeping our seas clean and pollution-free.
Newquay is one of the best towns in the UK – vibrant, growing, and full of potential. As our town continues to grow, we must make sure it delivers the best possible outcomes for everyone – young and old alike.
Kevin Towill - Reform UK
Born and raised in Newquay, Kevin is proud to have served as Cornwall Councillor for Newquay Porth and Tretherras since 2017.
A Tretherras School alumnus, he has had the honour of being Newquay’s mayor and more recently, deputy mayor.
Cornwall holds his heart - whether he’s swimming off its stunning beaches, cycling through Newquay’s lively streets or cooking a hearty British dish with an exotic twist.
A keen traveller, Kevin finds nothing rivals the sight of Cornwall’s iconic trees upon his return. After facing health challenges in recent years, he’s now recovering well, reconnecting with the community he loves. His commitment shines through in raising funds for the Cornwall Air Ambulance and his valued role in Newquay Towan Blystra Lions, supporting local charities that make a difference.
Also standing: Valerie Martin (Labour).
Newquay Trenance
David Ellis - Reform UK
Dave is a Cornish chap brimming with zest and a knack for turning life’s twists into triumphs. Born and bred here, he’s always had a twinkle in his eye and a spring in his step.
Football was an early love - he shone briefly with Plymouth Argyle at 16 and later trialled for Sheffield United at 18, but a career on the pitch wasn’t to be. Instead, he’s carved out a cracking path that’s anything but ordinary. At 20, he became the country’s youngest pub licensee, soon juggling five bustling boozers as an area manager.
From there, he leapt into sales, landing at Michelin Tyres as a Cornwall-based specialist, charming clients like the police and fire brigade with his know-how. He then led a cracking team of 12 at National Tyres, recruiting and rallying them with gusto.
High-flying stints at Kodak, Photo-Me, Eriks, and Hayley Engineering followed, each role showcasing his flair for responsibility and results. A proper people person, he’s happiest chatting with people over a pint or soaking up Cornwall’s charm, a spirited soul who brings energy and warmth to all he does.
Nick Morris - Conservative
I am a proud resident of Newquay, having grown up here and attended Tretherras, from which I graduated in 1986. For over 30 years, I have worked as a cabbie, allowing me to develop deep connections with our community and gain valuable insights into the needs of our residents.
In 2017, I was elected as a councillor for St Merryn and transitioned to the Newquay Town Council in 2021, where I have recently been re-elected for a second term. My commitment to Newquay is unwavering, and I strive to pursue the best outcomes for our town and its people.
Among my notable achievements, I successfully advocated for improved connectivity in St Merryn through the installation of a phone mast, which also facilitated the funding for the new ASP in the village.
I have had the privilege of carrying the standard in two civic parades, showcasing my dedication to preserving the community spirit that makes Newquay special. As I look ahead, I remain focused on fostering growth, enhancing our town's vibrancy, and ensuring that Newquay continues to thrive for generations to come.
Drew Creek (Green Party)
Drew is a husband and father of three, with leading roles in healthcare as Chief Operating Officer at Community Pharmacy Cornwall and owner of a healthcare recruitment business locally. Drew is also school Governor at Trenance primary school in Newquay.
He has lived in Newquay for over 15 years and likes to spend time out in the ocean around Newquay. He joined the Town Council in 2021 as a volunteer councillor and became Mayor in 2024 having been Deputy Mayor for the previous year.During his time on the Town Council Drew has led his fellow Green Party Councillors to become the largest group and spearheaded projects designed to improve Youth engagement and opportunities with projects like securing the future of the Youth Centre and funding for the first children’s play park in Central Newquay.
Drew said ‘as a father I see that we in Newquay have so much to offer, but we need to focus more on our youth by creating jobs and affordable housing to enable them to choose to live fulfilling lives here in Newquay rather than be forced to leave. We also need to ensure tourism here is sustainable to protect what we have for future generations’.
Geoff Brown (Liberal Democrats)
Geoff is a family man, Newquay born and bred and has lived in the area all his life. He comes from generations of Newquay seafarers and followed in the family tradition serving 28 years with the RNLI. He led the local Coastguard team for 25 years during which time they performed over 1,000 rescues and was twice awarded the Chief Coastguard’s Commendation.
He is committed to helping others whether that is “Saving Lives at Sea”, supporting residents, leading the Fire Service or major charity projects including the Kosovo appeal, the for-runner of Shelter Box. Geoff will always strive to do his very best for those in need.
A primary headteacher for 30 years and currently chair of a local academy trust, he seeks to provide the best opportunities for our young people. He and his wife spent many months touring inner city schools, as part of Newquay Safe, advising on alcohol awareness and sea safety
Geoff was a Cornwall councillor for 14 years and brings a wealth of experience to support the people of Newquay.
He has a track record of listening to residents and always putting people before politics. Geoff will always listen and represent you honestly and fairly.
Also standing: Faith Brinkley (Labour)
Padstow
Max Livesey-Lodwick - Conservative
Hi my name's Oscar, I'm 26 years old who's passionate about living life to the fullest and having respect for both people and the world around me. I'd like to think my positive nature can have a real impact on others. I'm a geography teacher by trade who loves the outdoors. I'm also a keen cricketer and gig goer I've got a season on the field and Glastonbury to look forward to. I hope to see as many of you out and about over the next couple of weeks as possible!
Also standing: Richard Harrison (Reform UK) and James O’Keefe (Liberal Democrats).
Penryn Electoral Division
- Jemima Adkins - Conservative
- John Bell - Reform UK
- Dean Evans - Green Party
- Jacquie Gammon - Liberal Democrats
- Sinead Hanks - Labour and Co-operative Party
Penwithick & Boscoppa
Anne Double - Conservative
Anne, a dedicated public servant, has been an integral part of St Austell’s community for over 14 years. Married to Steve, former MP, Anne is a proud mother to two adult, married sons and grandmother to three. The family resides in St Austell, where Anne’s commitment to local governance and community service runs deep.
For 14 years, Anne has served as a St Austell town councillor. Over the past four years, she has also held the role of Cornwall councillor for St Austell Central and Gover, and she actively participates on Treverbyn Parish Council. Throughout her 15 years of working alongside four MPs, Anne has gained invaluable experience in political leadership and public service.
Known for her dedication, Anne believes that “helping people, in whatever way possible, is in her blood.” A natural problem solver and “plate spinner,” she is unafraid to make tough decisions when needed. Anne’s experience and passion for supporting her community have made her a trusted and respected leader in the community, always striving to improve the lives of those she serves.
Matthew Luke - Mebyon Kernow
Matt was brought up in Treverbyn Parish and lives in the Penwithick and Boscoppa division at Carn Grey. He worked in the family’s retail business for many years and has also worked in the local building trade.
He has been a member of Treverbyn Parish Council since 1999 and served on Restormel Borough Council between 2007 and 2009. He was elected to serve the division of Penwithick and Boscoppa on Cornwall Council in 2013. He was re-elected in 2017 and 2021, when the division was enlarged to include the Ruddlemoor, Stenalees and Trethowel areas.
Matt Luke is an experienced councillor, who has a well-earned reputation of being a no-nonsense, straight-talking representative. He has been involved with a wide range of local campaigns, particularly in relation to unpopular planning applications.
He has also been a proactive member of the China Clay Area and Luxulyan Community Area Partnership.
Active within his community, Matt physically helps out with local projects. He was recently part of the team clearing vegetation in Carn Grey quarry as part of a geological project. He is also involved with a number of local organisations. These include Penwithick Community Hall, Trethurgy Village Hall and the Eden Neighbourhood Forum.
Jamie Hanlon - Reform UK
Jamie Hanlon is a disability access consultant, interior designer, business and life coach and Reiki practitioner, with over a decade of experience in accessibility, inclusion and personal development. His work is driven by a passion for empowering individuals and fostering thriving, inclusive communities.
After earning a BA (Hons) in interior design, he founded Elevate Coaching and Mentoring Services, supporting personal and professional growth. He also leads Enable Accessibility CIC, helping organisations enhance accessibility and create welcoming spaces. Jamie is currently training as an NLP Practitioner to further support mindset and behavioural change. He also practises Reiki to promote wellbeing.
His upcoming initiative, Accessible South West, will celebrate and promote accessible places across our region. His mission is to inspire and empower, whether through coaching, inclusive design or community advocacy. With a strong sense of social responsibility, he is dedicated to making a lasting difference in Cornwall, ensuring everyone can access opportunities and spaces that enable them to flourish. He brings creativity, compassion and commitment to everything he does, always striving to uplift those around him.
Also standing: Keith Butler (Liberal Democrats) and James Chesson (Labour).
Penzance East Electoral Division
- Joan Beveridge - Labour
- Adrian Cocks - Reform UK
- Tim Dwelly - Independent
- Duncan Paul - Mebyon Kernow
- Simon Reed - Liberal Democrats
- Jonathan Steer - Conservative
Penzance Promenade Electoral Division
- Mike Larsen - Conservative
- Nina Martin - Liberal Democrats
- Jim McKenna - Independent
- Paul Nicholson - Reform UK
- John Olivier - Labour
Perranporth Electoral Division
- Steven Arthur - Independent
- Louise Blackman - Reform UK
- Daniel Garside - Liberal Democrats
- Phillip Henwood - Conservative
- Andy Netherwood - Labour
- Jo Poulton - Green Party
Pool & Tehidy Electoral Division
- Susanne Desmonde - Reform UK
- Graham Ford - Liberal Democrat
- Sophie Johnson - Labour
- Maureen Rainbird - Conservative
- Ian Vivian-Villacci - Mebyon Kernow
Porthleven, Breage & Germoe Electoral Division
- Phil Angell - Reform UK
- Jay Hodgetts - Liberal Democrats
- John Keeling - Conservative
- Brod Ross - Labour
- Michael Toy - Independent
- Michael Tresidder - Mebyon Kernow
Poundstock
Nicky Chopak - Liberal Democrats
I’ve happily lived in Cornwall since 1991 and have run my own successful Insurance business for the past 27 years. Whilst raising an extended family, the eldest now 34 and living in New Zealand and the youngest 24, studying a PhD, I have become deeply involved in my community.
I served as Chair of Bude Chamber of Commerce for several years, helping to support local businesses for example by organising Late-Night Shopping. I also volunteered as a Cub Scout leader ensuring children have the best start in life, through physical activity and connecting with nature.
Outside of work, I enjoy gardening and spending time with my family, which gives me a chance to unwind. I’m dedicated to serving and supporting the residents of North Cornwall, many of whom I now call good friends
Aaron Lynch - Reform UK
As a resident of Poundstock Ward and a dedicated advocate for our young people, I am excited to announce my re-entry into the race for local office.
Four years ago, I had the honour of placing second, and I’ve returned with a renewed commitment to amplify the voices of youth in our community and create meaningful opportunities for them.
Tom O’Sullivan - Independent
My name is Tom O'Sullivan and I'm standing in the Cornwall Council (CC) elections as an Independent candidate for the Poundstock Ward.
I have been living in the Marhamchurch for the last 35 years and have been running a small independent Veterinary Practice.
Over the last 10 years I have variously had active involved in the local Parish Councils of Marhamchurch and Poundstock as well as Bude-Stratton Town Council where I am currently chair of the Planning Committee.
At Marhamchurch Parish Council I am leading on the council's efforts to raise the finance to purchase the very popular amenity, the Hele Valley Trail (HVT). Just before Christmas we received the wonderful news that our application for a government grant of £152,000 towards the project had been successful. I am currently working very hard to secure the remaining grant funding to complete the project.
At Bude-Stratton Town Council I took active part in the recent Planning Appeal relating to the proposed An Mor Hotel redevelopment. I was honoured to lead the town council's opposition to the proposal, after Cornwall Council withdrew its opposition.
Also standing: Stephen Sobey (Conservative) and Gillian Faires (Green Party).
Probus & St Erme Electoral Division
- David Deadman - Liberal Democrats
- Karen Glasson - Conservative
- Cameron Jarmain - Labour
- Jacqueline Wall - Reform UK
Rame Peninsula & St Germans
Marian Candy - Liberal Democrats
In 1962 my parents bought Penrose, West Looe Hill, but, as they were working for the Foreign Office, I only spent a few terms at West Looe Primary, mainly attending schools abroad. I spent holidays in Looe when my parents were in the country, attending boarding school until I went to Drama College, in Bristol, where I met Jim, whom I married in St Nicholas Church, West Looe, in 1979.
We moved to a rented farm near Downderry in 1986, where we brought up our four sons who all went to school in the village, then Torpoint. I helped on the farm, harvesting vegetables, lambing and calving, then working part time in care until we retired in 2018 when we moved to a rented cottage on a farm near Trerulefoot.
Drama is still my main hobby, having helped with a young drama group as well as treading the boards regularly in pantos and short plays, and going to the theatre. I enjoyed helping at the annual Music Around Deviock community music event which we hosted on the farm. Since retirement, I support my local community coffee mornings, bingo and breakfasts, when not spending time with our four sons and two granddaughters.
Bob Davidson - Conservative
Bob has lived in Millbrook in the Division for over a decade having moved here from St Austell where he served as an effective Councillor for a number of years.
No longer working for Parliament with his wife Sheryll Murray, he is keen to put his time, experience and considerable effort into representing the people of the Rame Peninsula & St Germans Division at County Hall.
Bob has 30 years professional political experience behind him, as well as a degree in Business Studies, so he is capable of getting the best for the area.
There are a number of issues which Bob wants to focus on including securing the future of Mount Edgcumbe Park, getting lower and if possible free toll crossings, improved road safety, sort out road issues like Hounster Hill and improve public transport especially advocating for buses in St Germans.
Kate Ewert - Labour & Co-Operative Party
I’ve lived my practically my entire life here in South East Cornwall, in Torpoint, Liskeard and finally here in Millbrook. I’m a Mum to two brilliant kids first and foremost, I’ve been married for 15 years and we’ve got a slightly smelly dog and slightly aged cat at home too.
More than anything I love spending time with my family, and with my friends. I like to get out for walks along the coast path, I love a charity challenge - a few years ago my friends and I did a barefoot coastal path challenge raising money for a fantastic charity.
My job is supporting folk with issues, which is something I find incredibly rewarding. I love live music, and community celebrations!
Chris Wilton - Reform UK
I am Chris Wilton, Reform candidate for Rame Peninsula and St Germans.
I live at Rame Head with my wife and two young children, where I run the family farm, like the six generations before me. I went to Fourlanesend Primary school, where my children now attend, before going to Plymouth.
Clare and I recently got married at Rame Church, in the centre of the farm, which was always a dream of mine. I love our area, as well as the wonderful flora and fauna, which I am lucky enough to experience every day on the farm.
I have always had a love of politics, having joined two local parish councils in 2012/2013, as well as working for the MP in 2014/2015 as a parliamentary assistant.
In my spare time I love being with my children and wife, having days out and going down waterslides, or for total time out I like to ride my motorbike, a hobby I have enjoyed for over 25 years.
I value honesty and integrity very highly, and pride myself in having helped many locals with issues over the years. No one likes issues to linger, so always endeavour to find solutions and resolutions quickly.
Also standing: Tony Hill (Green Party).
Redruth Central, Carharrack & St Day Electoral Division
- Kevan Cook - Liberal Democrats
- Connor Donnithorne - Conservative
- Jason Johnston - Reform UK
- Donte Ragan - Mebyon Kernow
- Will Tremayne - Labour
Redruth North Electoral Division
- Robert Barnes - Labour
- Kim Cunnigham - Green Party
- Alan Dovey - Conservative
- Phillippe Marc - Liberal Democrats
- Roger Tarrant - Reform UK
Redruth South Electoral Division
- Barbara EllenBroek - Conservative
- Sally Harrison - Reform UK
- Deb Reeve - Labour
- Cheyene White - Liberal Democrats
Roche & Bugle
Andy Coppin - Liberal Democrats
Andy Coppin is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for Roche and Bugle. He is Cornish born and bred with family roots in both Bodmin, where he has served as a town councillor since 2007, and within Roche and Bugle so is enjoying meeting people in that area.
Until early retirement, Andy was the Sales Manager for West End Motors, Bodmin where he had worked his way up through the ranks. In previous years, he trained as an architectural surveyor for the former North Cornwall District Council.
Andy felt privileged to be the mayor of Bodmin between 2014 and 2015 during which term he oversaw reforms aimed at saving residents’ precept costs and represented the community at multiple events and functions. With a strong belief in doing the very best for those he represents, Andy has been involved in local politics for many years.
Outside of council work, Andy is happily married and describes his wife as ‘amazing’, he is a proud father of two, a step-grandfather and willing servant to six cats. He also has a classic Ford Escort, lovingly restored and a pride and joy.
Andy truly believes in community service.
Roger Hook - Conservative
I’m Roger Hook, a long-time resident of Bugle, where I live with my wife Denise. Between us, we have five children and seven wonderful grandchildren – all living and working locally. Two of our grandchildren are currently in junior school, giving me a real connection to the needs and hopes of local families.
Throughout my career, I worked in finance, achieving professional membership of the Institute of Credit Management through both examination and recognition of my experience. I was proud to be the first-ever winner of the UK-wide “Credit Manager of the Year” award.
I also gained qualifications with the Institute of Bankers, allowing me to provide mortgage and personal financial advice—supporting people to make sound decisions for their futures.
Now retired, I have the time and freedom to dedicate myself fully to our community. I enjoy walking Cornwall’s beautiful coastal paths and countryside, as well as playing badminton regularly.
With experience, integrity, and a passion for our area, I’m here to serve.
Garry Tregidga - Mebyon Kernow
Garry has lived in the Clay Country his whole life, except when at university. He was educated at Bugle Primary School and Poltair School in St Austell, before his studies and research at the University of Exeter.
Garry is a historian who is employed as the co-director of the Institute of Cornish Studies and works at the Penryn campus of the University of Exeter. He has written numerous books and academic articles. For services to Cornish history, Garry was barded by the Cornish Gorseth, taking the name “Map Rosvean” – “Son of Rosevean.”
He is involved with a wide range of local organisations and is the chairman of the Friends of Rescorla Chapel, which is now a cultural centre for mid Cornwall. He is a talented musician and a member of the “Kana Rescorla” group.
Garry is a councillor on Treverbyn Parish Council. He is a leading advocate of local community speedwatch initiatives, and was part of the successful campaign against changes to school bus routes. He serves on the China Clay Area and Luxulyan Community Area Partnership.
Garry stood in the 2021 Cornwall Council election. He came second out of six candidates. He is hoping to go one better this time.
Steve Trevelyan - Reform UK
Steve Trevelyan is a man of boundless enthusiasm and a heart as big as Cornwall itself. A devoted animal lover, he dotes on everything from his loyal dog to a quirky pet ant colony - a testament to his gentle nature.
Laughter is his lifeblood, with Alan Partridge reigning supreme as his comedy idol and he’s just as passionate about rock music, crisscrossing the country to catch bands and festivals with gusto.
When he’s not chasing riffs, Steve’s at peace outdoors, tending his garden or fussing over his beloved koi pond, nature is where he truly thrives.
A fervent cricket and snooker buff, he’s a regular at the Hundred matches, cheering on the Welsh wizards in Cardiff and never misses a chance to watch a cue ball roll.
Steve’s resourcefulness, honed as an Army engineer, shines through in all he does, whether fixing a problem or cherishing time with his wonderful girlfriend and four-legged friend. With a knack for finding joy in the everyday, Steve’s the sort of chap you would gladly share a pint with down the local - a proper Cornish treasure.
Also standing: Daniel Needham (Labour).
Saltash Essa
Richard Bickford - Independent
My wife, Sarah and I have lived in Saltash almost all our lives.
I had an enjoyable career in IT at Plymouth University, commuting by train, from that commute grew the Saltash Rail Users Group and eventually, as a Town Councillor, I led the restoration of the derelict station building. I continue to successfully campaign on rail services and accessibility issues.
Sarah worked in Saltash Post Office many moons ago, and then as a Teaching Assistant at St Stephens School.
I have been a Saltash Town Councillor for many years and was privileged to be Mayor of Saltash, twice. We enjoyed our time as Mayor and Mayoress attending many varied events and meeting many lovely people across our town.
I am a proud trustee of two wonderful local charities, the St Barnabas Charity for Community Healthcare and Ashtorre Rock, as well as a volunteer director of Community Enterprises, operating the Community Kitchen, Fridge/Larder, Shop and providing the overarching framework for the Memory Box and Veterans Groups.
Hilary Frank - Liberal Democrats
Why do I want to continue as a Cornwall councillor?
Perhaps because I enjoy translating – not just between people, but also between languages. By day, I work as a Japanese interpreter, helping people connect and understand each other. The skill is in listening closely, picking the right words, and staying calm when things get complicated. All of which turns out to be pretty handy in council meetings, too.
When I’m not interpreting, I’m often playing the piano or singing with whoever wants to join in, and believing, perhaps stubbornly, that harmony isn’t just for music. Communities thrive when people come together, whether it’s to solve problems or sing side by side.
Being a councillor isn’t about having all the answers: it’s about showing up, asking good questions, and knowing when to bring biscuits to a long meeting. I’m rooted in Saltash and proud to serve this spirited corner of Cornwall, whether that’s speaking up for residents or organising a May Fair or two. I’d love to keep doing my bit to make this place I call home stronger, kinder and more connected.
And I’ll always do my best to make sure nothing gets lost in translation.
Craig Mills - Labour
I have lived in Saltash for around 20 years, although I lived here for a number of years prior to a small time in Plymouth.
I work for GWR in the on-train catering operation, have done so for almost 24 years. I’m a senior Health and Safety Rep with local and national responsibilities. This role has enabled me to travel around the UK, standing up for the rights of the unionised work force. My eldest has just started work for the same company.
I am married, we’ve been together 18 years and married 14. My wife works for the NHS, a role she thoroughly enjoys. We have four wonderful children, who were all educated in Saltash. They have grown into fine young adults. I also have a grandson who is the apple of my eye, not allowed favourites apparently but if we were allowed!
When we have time together as a family, we enjoy time at the beach, exploring Dartmoor and especially at Christmas when we have a house full of laughter and love.
For me, my family means everything and more alongside my neighbourhood for which I have some close friends who I consider family.
Pete Samuels - Conservative
Pete Samuels lives and works in Saltash, where he and his wife Brenda run their family business of over forty years.
He has served as a Saltash Town Councillor for nearly eight years, including two consecutive terms as Mayor. Actively involved in the local community, Pete supports various charities, voluntary organisations, and community projects. In his spare time, he presents a radio show broadcast across the UK and writes a local newspaper column.
Now, he seeks to represent Saltash at County Hall. As a local businessman, Pete is eager to promote the town, support local firms, and reduce bureaucratic burdens.
Trevor Woodward - Reform UK
I’d like to introduce myself, I’m Trevor Woodward and I'm standing for Reform UK and Saltash Essa.
I am a decent, hard-working individual and I take pride in my job. When I’m not working, I like to enjoy this stunning part of the country that we live in, either on my motorcycle, in my camper van or just walking the coastal paths and green areas.
I’m easy to get in touch with all you have to do is email me directly [email protected] if you have issue you want to talk about, if you have suggestions about what we can do to make things better, but the only promise you’ll hear me make is one to fight for the things that you need me to fight for.
Saltash Tamar
Keith Johnson - Reform UK
I want to be your democratically elected voice for Saltash Tamar fighting for your interests representing your views and raising your concerns.
I have many qualities, experience and knowledge that make me your credible councillor, I have experience in both business and local government. I currently run a successful property re-development business, in the past I’ve lectured at various FE Colleges including city college Plymouth and been a director of small business
My community work consists of school governance, college governance, sitting as a director on South East Cornwall multi academy Trust (SMART), a trust consisting of six schools one being Saltash.
Previously I helped set up a sea cadet unit TS Ramehead, which was based at HMS Raleigh in Torpoint, where I became the training officer.
Sheila Lennox-Boyd - Conservative
Having served on Cornwall Council for the past eight years, Sheila Lennox-Boyd believes she possesses the necessary experience to effectively serve the residents of Saltash.
With forty years spent in Saltash's hospitality sector as a restaurateur and publican, she has a deep understanding of the local community and continues to listen to their concerns as a Councillor.
As a member of the Children and Families Overview and Scrutiny Committee, she is proud of Cornwall's success in maintaining children's phonics skills post-pandemic. She was also instrumental in resolving traffic congestion at the Gilston Road junction.
Sheila actively engages with local initiatives, such as visiting the Early Help Hub and facilitating Cornwall Council's involvement in the Oaklands Community Centre's sensory garden project. She also championed the creation of new play areas for Pillmere residents.
Sarah Martin - Liberal Democrats
Sarah works freelance as a local journalist after reigniting a passion for writing.
She writes for local newspapers in Cornwall and Devon, and magazines further afield, investigating and writing about the things that spark her interest; mostly people and their achievements, their spirit, and she loves to uncover nuggets which often turn into the most amazing of stories.
She made Saltash her home after eleven years abroad, and now lives near Fore Street with her two children, both in secondary school. Prior to her late start in motherhood Sarah worked in Communications and PR, including for the NHS at Derriford Hospital and in Cornwall in community health at the Primary Care Trust.
Sarah’s a regular volunteer in the town on all the major events including May Fair, Saltash Waterside Festival and Regatta, and the Chamber of Commerce Christmas Festival, and you’ll often find her on a road block, selling raffle tickets or hosting the Rubik’s Cube competition on the community stage!
Her other passion is… coffee. She has coffee cards for most cafes in the town and pops in frequently to catch up for a quick chat with an ever-pricked ear to see what the current local issues are.
Jane Suter - Labour
I have lived in the centre of Saltash since 1989, raising a family in the town whilst working in the public sector and charities. I have seen many changes in the town over the 35 years I have lived here, and love the supportive community spirit in the town.
I managed the finances of the largest Housing Association in Plymouth, and I volunteer with the Mobile Community Larder run by Community Enterprises PL12 in Saltash. I love walking, and have nearly completed the All England Coast Path, visiting everywhere from Morecambe to Berwick-Upon-Tweed via Lands End and Margate.
I love to spend time with my two children and their families who all live locally. I keep fit by swimming and yoga, and like to listen to daily updates of politics by listening to podcasts whilst walking and jogging.
I enjoyed campaigning during the General Election across South East Cornwall and in Plymouth, and decided to stand to be a Councillor because I was moved by the issues residents raised with me whilst on the doorstep, and decided that I wanted to do more to contribute to the town’s community development and help residents who need more support.
Also standing: Beverly Gordon (Independent).
Saltash Trematon & Landrake
Paul Cador - Reform UK
My name is Paul Cador and I will be standing for Reform in the Saltash Trematon and Landrake ward.
Living in Saltash these past few years, has given me a sense of pride in our community. When help is needed, people put themselves forward, advice is given and common-sense rules.
My passion is rugby and have wandered up to the ground to watch local rugby when I can, it was great to see the juniors and colts going to Gibraltar for the End of Season Tour.
I have been shown the sport of gig racing and am now a follower, with my wife rowing a couple of times a week. I am a dog lover with two dogs, some of you may have seen them either at Saltmill or down at the fields. I am disabled but I do not let that get the best of myself or in my way.
I live life to the full and enjoy everyday that is given to me.
Steve Miller - Liberal Democrats
Steve has lived in Saltash for over 30 years, and his two daughters have both moved back there with their families. He has been a Saltash Town Councillor for eight years, polling the largest vote of the nine candidates for his second term; he has been active in the community for both leisure and business activities for far longer.
He is an active member of Safe38, campaigning for improvements to the A38 through Cornwall, but sees the current proposal to install speed cameras as just a politically necessary first step in making progress towards a road that is truly "fit-for-purpose" to mitigate the issues of congestion, pollution and community separation.
He is also a founder member - and interim vice-chair - of the Tamar Toll Action Group, campaigning for more sustainable funding of the Crossings and the ultimate objective of Toll abolition, with many years of experience attending Joint Committee meetings as a public participant.
Steve says “I am fortunate that my company will allow me flexible part-time working, so I’ll have much more time for my other interests - hopefully that will include representing the Saltash area in Truro.”
Scott Slavin - Conservative
Scott Slavin has long led the Tamar Toll Action Group, advocating toll-free crossings, noting the nationally funded A30 bridge, the abolition of tolls in both Wales and Scotland and the central funding support offered to local users of two tolled crossings in England.
A resident of Carkeel since 2015, and with 23 years of prior residency in the area, Mr Slavin, his wife and children all feel deeply connected to the community. He is passionate about serving the area he calls home
Also standing: John Brady (Independent), James Millidge (Independent), Liam Palette (Labour) and Charlotte Reynolds (Green Party).
St Agnes Electoral Division
- Jinny Clark - Conservative
- Pete Mitchell - Liberal Democrats
- Emantas Musneckis - Reform UK
- George Powley - Labour
St Austell Bethel & Holmbush
Jordan Rowse - Conservative
It has been an honour to represent the residents of Bethel, Boscoppa and Holmbush on Cornwall Council. I hope I have shown that I will stand up for our town and work tirelessly to make the improvements we all want to see. We’ve made great progress, but there is still more to do.
In that time I’ve worked hard to make St Austell a better and safer town to live, work and grow up in. Our children now have access to one of the best parks in Mid-Cornwall at Bethel Park, and I have secured a record number of road improvements. I have a zero-tolerance approach to crime and figures for reported crime, disruptive behaviour, street drinking and begging in the town are all down through the work of Safer St Austell.
I have a reputation of getting things done. I’m a doer, not a talker – and I’m the strong, local candidate at this election. Living in Bethel and raising my family here.
Nathan Huddy - Reform UK
Nathan is a proud son of St Austell, where he was born and bred. Father to a daughter with learning disabilities and two stepsons, his roots run deep in this Cornish soil. Schooled at Foxhole Primary and Poltair Secondary, he kicked off his working life at St Austell Brewery before a thirst for adventure called him to the military.
Serving in Afghanistan, Kuwait and Iraq, his career took a dramatic turn when a landmine injury in Iraq led to a medical discharge. Yet, his spirit remained unbroken, representing the UK at two Invictus Games, he went on to become an ambassador for the Royal British Legion, a role he cherishes.
Now back in Cornwall, he pours his heart into supporting adults with learning disabilities, drawing on his own journey to uplift others. With a quiet resilience forged in service and a warmth that puts people at ease, he’s the sort of chap who embodies the best of our community - a local lad who’s faced life’s trials and come out stronger, always ready with a kind word or a helping hand.
Sammi Irwin - Liberal Democrat
Sammie Irwin is the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Austell Bethel and Holmbush. You may well recognise Sammie because she runs the welcoming little cafe in Poltair Park.
Moving from London to Cornwall with her husband in 2016, Sammie has fallen in love with the beautiful Duchy and its people. She has thrown herself into community service as a trustee of a Cornwall-wide advocacy charity, also serving on carnival and social club committees.
As a mother and grandmother, Sammie understands the importance of youth opportunities and wishes to focus on youth development services, as well as improving health services, housing and reducing homelessness.
In the little spare time she has, Sammie enjoys jazz singing and sometimes performs locally. She also loves a good murder-mystery and, of course, as the cafe indicates, she loves baking.
Sammie believes that as a tough South London girl who has found her home in Cornwall she has the determination to fight for residents she may represent and our community.
Also standing: Jeremy Preece (Labour).
St Austell Central & Gover
Mark Gray - Liberal Democrats
Mark Gray is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Austell Central and Gover. He is the eldest of five siblings and was the first in his family to go to university, where he studied English and history.
After training as a nurse, Mark became a social worker, working specifically with people with learning disabilities. This led to him starting his own business supporting people to live in their own homes and, ultimately, when he sold the business, it employed around 25 people. Mark is a member of St Austell Town Council which he represents on the White River Working Group seeking to improve the river’s quality and access.
Mark lives near the centre of town with his husband, a teacher, to whom he has been married for almost 20 years.
Although not a gardener, Mark cares about the environment and wildlife. He also has a love of theatre and recently became chair of the trustees at St Austell Arts Centre.
Mark has always felt it is important to be involved in the life of the community in which he lives, something inspired in him by his mum, who was heavily involved in village life as he was growing up.
Sandra Keyward - Mebyon Kernow
Sandra is a proud Cornishwoman, who has lived in St Austell for over 40 years. She was the mayor of the town in 2011/12 and also served her home area on Cornwall Council for eight years from 2013 onwards. She was not re-elected in 2021, but Sandra did not step back from public life at this point. She continued to assist people in her local area.
In particular, Sandra has been the driving force behind the Gover Community Larder CIC and she has helped to lead and manage a team of volunteers, who have made food available to local families.
Sandra is a director of the Market House and has played an integral part in the improvements to the building and is also presently the vice-chairman of the charity. She is the chair of St Austell Old Cornwall Society, which is preparing for its 100th anniversary, and is a member of the board for the St Austell BID (Business Improvement District) initiative.
An active supporter of her local community, she has been involved with the organisation of Fun Days in the Park for around 20 years, which have been enjoyed by hundreds of local families.
Oli Kimber - Conservative
I’ve lived and worked in Cornwall all my life. My family has deep roots here – helping build well-known Cornish towns, working the railways, and running a successful family business for nearly 40 years.
As a young person who understands both the challenges and opportunities Cornwall faces, I believe passionately in its future. There is so much untapped potential here – especially for the next generation – and I’m determined to help unlock it.
Since my grandfather passed in 2019, I’ve helped run our family business alongside my uncle. We’ve rebuilt, grown, and shown what commitment and hard work can achieve. That’s the same drive I’ll bring to representing you.
I’ve had the privilege of working closely with Steve Double MP and his wife Anne, learning from their dedication to public service.
I’m honoured to be selected as the Conservative candidate for St Austell Central and Gover, and I will work tirelessly for our community and for Cornwall.
Jack Yelland - Reform UK
Cornwall has been Jack Yelland’s home for almost his entire life, its rugged landscapes and tight-knit communities shaping who he is. As a proud father, he’s passionate about ensuring his children inherit a vibrant, thriving county that’s even stronger tomorrow.
He was educated at Brannel School in St Stephen and Cornwall College in St Austell, later earning finance and business qualifications. These foundations have fuelled his career in operations and supply chain management. He’s led diverse teams, managed significant budgets and designed systems to cut waste while boosting efficiency - always delivering results with a focus on quality. He believes in straightforward solutions, whether streamlining processes or forging strong partnerships with suppliers and clients.
Outside work, he cherishes time with family, exploring Cornwall’s stunning beaches and scenic walks. When not out enjoying the county’s beauty, you’ll likely find him lost in a good book. Cornwall’s spirit drives him to contribute to his community, making it a place we’re all proud to call home.
Also standing: Maggi Hawken (Labour) and Sean Marshall.
St Austell Poltair & Mount Charles
Jennifer Lingham - Liberal Democrat
Jenny Lingham is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate in the Poltair and Mount Charles Ward for both St Austell Town and Cornwall Council. She has lived and worked in the area most of her life (since 1976) and witnessed many changes to the Duchy’s growth and prosperity.
Jenny’s impressive professional career spans thirty years in education and leadership. She has extensive knowledge and experience in special education, access to lifelong learning, inclusion and vocational training.
As wife of the current mayor of St Austell, Jenny has led and supported a range of community activities, promoting co-operation and collaboration between service providers and users. Jenny is committed to supporting voice and choice for all individuals and community groups.
When not working, Jenny enjoys scuba diving and yoga; although she was an avid runner for forty years the increasingly creaky hips resulted in the trainers being retired to the cupboard under the stairs! She is a keen supporter of the arts and a strong advocate for theatre in education.
Mike Thompson - Independent
My name is Mike Thompson. I’m married to Lisa, and together we have a wonderful blended family: a daughter who’s a civil engineer, a son who’s an actor, a stepson who is a professional artist and a stepdaughter about to begin her PhD. I’m also lucky to have truly spectacular in-laws, Graham and Glynis Bunt.
Both of my parents passed away in recent years, but their influence and love remain with me every day.
Before becoming seriously ill, I worked in retail management at store level. Life changed dramatically when I was given the gift of a kidney from an anonymous, incredibly altruistic donor. That gift, nearly 11 years ago, gave me a second chance - and I’ve been thankful for it every day since.
I’m now actively involved with Kidney Care UK and PKD Charity UK, helping to support others on similar journeys.
Rescue dogs have played a huge role in getting me through life’s toughest times. We’ve welcomed many into our home, most recently through the brilliant Sally and her team at Keeping Hope Dog Rescue. If I ever won the Lottery, I’d have many more. After all, when a dog needs walking, there’s no such thing as a bad weather day.
Richard Williams-Pears - Conservative
I grew up here, went to Charlestown and Penrice schools, and have spent my adult life living and working in this amazing community. I care deeply about St Austell—because it’s not just where I live, it’s home.
I understand the challenges we face because I face them too.
As the youngest-ever mayor of St Austell and a Cornwall Council Cabinet Member, I’ve delivered real results: Investment in roads and public transport, Funding for our local college, Returning council services to the town centre, boosting footfall and regeneration, I championed the new Surgical Hub at St Austell Hospital and continue to work with local GPs to expand access to care.
I believe in action—not just words. That’s why I co-founded the St Austell Tidy Up Team, working with residents to keep our town clean, welcoming, and proud.
With proven experience, real commitment, and a lifelong love for St Austell, I’m ready to keep delivering for Mount Charles, Poltair, and our town.
Paul Ashton - Reform UK
Paul Ashton is a devoted husband and father of four grown-up children. He moved from Exeter to St Austell a decade ago with his wife to establish a care company that now supports vulnerable people across Cornwall. Born in North Devon, Paul proudly traces his roots to his Cornish great-grandparents, a heritage he cherishes deeply.
His career began in farming before he joined the NHS, training as a registered nurse specialising in learning disabilities. Over 25 years, Paul’s dedication led him to become an NHS chief executive, serving communities across the UK. He later spent 13 years as chief executive of a national disability charity, driving meaningful change. Alongside his nursing qualifications, Paul holds a Masters degree in business administration from the University of Birmingham.
Today, as a joint director (CEO) of their St Austell-based care company, Paul, and his wife, remain committed to enhancing lives. Active in their local church, they are woven into the fabric of the community. Warm, experienced and compassionate, Paul’s life reflects a steadfast commitment to care and connection.
Andrea Lanxon - Labour and Cooperative Party
I have lived all my life in St Austell, across Poltair, Mount Charles and Tregorrick.
I have been a town councillor in Poltair ward since 2015, serving as your Mayor from 2022 to 2023. I have been honoured to play my part on the Community Area Partnership, and to receive the Cornwall Civic Award for service to the community.
I also have over 20 years of experience with community work. I managed volunteer work to transform Lostwood Community Garden for a number of years, after a National Lottery award and other community funding which we received. I also supported the former Poltair Residents’ Association over many years in numerous roles. I am now honoured to serve as the president of the St John Ambulance St Austell Branch.
I've been involved in the community for decades. In the mid-eighties, I formed the Mid Cornwall Cornish Unit Action Group as secretary, the first organisation in Mid Cornwall to support residents living in Cornish units to take advantage of 90 per cent government grants at the time to rid their homes of concrete cancer - a successful initiative which directly led to many dozens of houses across our area being made safer, and mortgageable again, for families.
St Blazey
Pauline Giles - Conservative
I’m a proud St Blazey maid – my heart is firmly rooted in this town. My family has lived here for four generations, and I have fond memories of growing up on Par Lane. Back then, we were surrounded by fields, no one locked their doors, and summer days were spent cycling to Par Beach with nothing but a jam sandwich, not returning home until dusk.
Today, I share my home with my 92-year-old Mum, who often entertains us with stories of St Blazey’s past. We have two cats – though they’ve firmly decided Mum is the favourite, thanks to her steady supply of treats!
In 2018, my partner David and I set up St Blazey Recycle Reuse Resale CIC, collecting good-quality items from the local HWRC. We’ve helped transform hundreds of houses into homes, supporting families in need while saving tonnes of goods from incineration.
I also led the local Ukraine appeal, coordinated food distribution during COVID, and ran a four-month online cookery class to teach traditional skills and recipes.
I’ve always been hands-on. My community motivates me, and I’ll never stop working to make a difference here in St Blazey.
Jenny Taylor - Liberal Democrats
Jenny Taylor has lived in St Blazey for 20 years and is the Liberal Democrat candidate for the area.
Jenny is married with two children, two grandchildren and, before retirement, Jenny worked as a Quality Manager in the food industry.
Serving on St Blaise Town Council for six years, Jenny had a particular interest in footpaths especially being a non driver. She believes that the availability of public transport needs focus and improvement.
Jenny gives tirelessly to the community and has served on the organising committee of St Blazey Feast, been a member of Par Bay Big local committee and a Director of Par Bay Community Trust. She also helped to set up Cornubia, then volunteering at its job club as well as being a Director of the Burrows Community Centre and a Trustee of Fourways Youth Centre supporting the delivery of youth services.
Within this huge public commitment, Jenny is also a Methodist Local Preacher and was the Cornwall representative of National Methodist Council (now disbanded), she is also secretary of the local Par Churches Together group which includes St Blazey.
Clive Renowden - Reform UK
Born in Landreath, St Blazey, Clive was raised by his grandparents, his grandfather a skilled stonemason at Par’s bustling port. At 15, a thirst for adventure led him to the Army’s Junior Leaders and, by 17, he was serving in the regular Army, attached to the RAF in air despatch.
In 1974, he swapped khaki for blue, joining Hampshire Police for a 25-year stint. Just six weeks in, he earned a commendation from Devon and Cornwall’s Chief Constable after nabbing a smash-and-grab thief at a St Blazey jeweller’s during a weekend visit home. In 2002, he returned to Cornwall.
His hobbies are as varied as Cornwall’s coastline: metal detecting, clay pigeon shooting and a spot of golf keep him busy. A former armed officer, he’s a fount of firearms knowledge, though these days he prefers quieter pursuits - pottering with his beloved Vizsla, Jasper or delving into the rich history and ancestry of his Cornish roots. A steadfast family man, he’s a familiar, friendly face in St Blazey.
Tina Taylor - Labour
My background is in fighting for equality and making sure every person matters, but I bring that same drive, focus, and determination to everything I do.
I oppose the desalination plant plans in Par - we can’t afford to risk our precious marine life or our coastline. Our natural environment needs protecting, not compromising.
I’m also pushing to make sure our flood defences are up to scratch - every resident of St Blazey deserves to feel safe in their homes.
If you want a councillor who’ll stand firm, speak up and put our community first – I’m ready to fight for you.
St Cleer & Menheniot
Phil Seeva - Conservative
Phil Seeva is seeking re-election as the Cornwall Councillor for St Cleer, Menheniot, and St Neot.
He is an experienced candidate, having successfully contested the previous three elections and served as the Councillor for the past nine years, initially winning a by-election in 2016 following the sad death of his predecessor Cllr Bernie Ellis.
Since the last boundary changes, he has represented all three parishes and the areas in between. During his tenure, Mr Seeva has secured improvements such as speed detector signs, road marking, and new signage.
He has also facilitated Community Chest funding for St Neot Football Team, the Menheniot Sports Association, the Reading Room at Mount, Cornwall Blood Bikes, St Cleer Environmental Group, the resurfacing of Commonmoor car park, the Menheniot Green organisation, Warleggan Parish Magazine and even a community BBQ at St Neot.
He has worked with Parish Councils and residents on planning, waste collection, and neighbour disputes, emphasising the importance of good communication in resolving complex issues. He believes his experience at Cornwall Council is invaluable for efficiently addressing residents' concerns.
Sean Smith - Reform UK
I am your Reform UK Candidate for the forthcoming Cornwall County Council Election in the ward of St Cleer and Menheniot Parish.
I am a Parish Councillor for Menheniot Parish, Chairman of Merrymeet & Pengover Green Resident Association.
I run a successful business from 1995 and have a number of commercial units which has help business start-ups. I am a farmer’s son, who grew up and farmed in Saltash. My business and voluntary activities have seen the highs and lows of the economy which I feel has given me a massive experience in standing as a candidate
I have extensive knowledge in the renewable energy sector and I care passionately that Cornwall is losing its indemnity.
Thomas Thrussell - Liberal Democrats
Cornwall is my home and heartland. Protecting and improving our county is core to everything I have done and aspire to do if elected.
For twenty years, my professional life has focused on community public art, strengthening our sense of place, pride in heritage, and building community connections. This helps connect everyone who calls Cornwall home, fostering that vital feeling of being rooted and connected. My experience includes creating public sculpture throughout Cornwall, the UK, and Europe through my family business.
Alongside this, my dedication extends to community action. I have served on the St Neot Parish Council for four years, working diligently to protect and enhance our natural environment on the Moor. This includes successfully securing funding to restore and protect 30 acres of vital peat mire wetland.
I consistently advocate for wildlife and environmental protection. Furthermore, I firmly believe farming and nature recovery go hand in hand, recognising farmers as essential partners in caring for and restoring our countryside.
Also standing: Louis Sanderson (Labour).
St Columb Major, St Mawgan & St Wenn
Mathew Appleton - Liberal Democrats
I was born and educated in Cornwall obtaining my degree in broadcasting from Falmouth University in 2008. I’m a marketing professional with over 10 years experience having worked at some of Cornwall’s leading food and drink companies such as Rick Stein and Tarquin’s Gin. Outside of my professional life I volunteer in cricket.
I’m secretary and a playing member of St Blazey CC, being secretary for the past ten years. I’ve also sat on the League Management Committee for five years. I’m married with three school age children and a Plymouth Argyle and F1 fan.
Rowland O’Connor - Reform UK
My family and I have lived in North Cornwall since 2008. It is our home and it is worth fighting for.
With a diverse background in engineering and business, I've founded companies and received prestigious awards. My passion is empowering individuals and preserving freedoms of choice, autonomy and self accountability.
As well as my achievements in the business world, I have been a SCUBA instructor working in the industry for many years. It was my privilege to have taught BBC wildlife presenter Lolo Williams to dive and to certify him as a PADI diver.
I believe in individual sovereignty and limited government intervention. It was my privilege to stand as parliamentary candidate for North Cornwall in 2024.
Sarah Thomson - Green Party
I moved into our home at Treisaac Farm, just outside Newquay, in 1994. My husband and I run it as an organic smallholding along with a successful organic locally based drinks company.
I have retired from teaching local college and university level geography but still have my Fellowship of the Royal Geographical Society and still mark exam scripts. Much of my time is spent outdoors gardening, walking the dogs and birdwatching. I run a Garden Q and A group at Newquay Library (all welcome) and help with the Annual St Mawgan Church Flower Festival and the monthly, churchyard maintenance group. Any spare moment then my nose is in a book. I love reading and going to the Library Book Group.
My octogenarian mother lives with us at home, when the weather allows then she is in the garden too, tending the vegetable area, when it rains, then I must keep her supplied with library books. Amber and Willow, my daughters are now in their twenties and making their mark on the world, sadly not in Cornwall, but I’m sure they will eventually return to this stunning county.
Also standing: Paul Wills (Independent).
St Columb Minor & Colan
Mark Formosa - Conservative
I was born and raised here, went to school locally, and have deep family roots in the area I’m standing to represent. My uncle, Peter Morris, was a well-known butcher in both St Columb Major and Newquay, and my mother ran a café in Mawgan Porth for 30 years. My grandfather and uncles were Newquay fishermen – this community is in my blood.
I’ve previously represented the area at county level, and I know how to get things done for local people.
The St Columb Minor and Colan division includes Quintrell Downs, the Goldings, Whipsiderry, and Tregurrian – all areas I know well and care about deeply.
I’ve been a lifelong member of Cornwall Wildlife Trust and care passionately about protecting our natural environment.
I work as a taxi driver in Newquay and have also trained to operate construction machinery. In my spare time, I enjoy fishing, riding motorcycles, and training my dog, Samson.
Christine Parsonage - Reform UK
Hailing from the rugged Isle of Bute on Scotland’s west coast, Christine brings a lifetime of rich experiences to Cornwall. She joined the Women’s Royal Naval Service in 1983, landing her first posting at RNAS Culdrose, where Cornwall first stole her heart.
A varied career took her across RN establishments, culminating as PA to an Assistant Chief of Staff at NATO’s Northwood HQ. After marrying and raising two children, she retrained as a Registered Adult Nurse when her little ones started school, dedicating herself to community care. A seven-year stint in Canada followed her husband’s work, but 2017 saw her return to Cornwall, where she now pours her passion into elderly and palliative care - a privilege she cherishes deeply.
A lover of Cornwall’s stunning countryside, she’s often found strolling its paths or attempting golf with a chuckle at her own expense. Raised by the sea, she adores its soothing roar and savours living so near the coast. An avid reader with eclectic tastes, she also enjoys unleashing her creativity through cake decorating, a hobby that blossomed into a small venture in Canada. Warm and down-to-earth, she’s a true adopted Cornish soul.
John Fitter (Independent)
I am a St Merryn boy born and bred and have worked most of my adult life in Newquay as manager of the Great Western Hotel, married to Janet, and yes we are a janet and john couple, we have five children all of whom went to the local schools, also we are blessed with eleven grandchildren. Simon , policeman in Australia , and his wife Carrie are about to gift us number 12 any day now.
I am a former mayor of Newquay along with being a Newquay Town Councillor for six years, also served as a governor of Treviglas Academy serving as chairman of the governing body for a number of years, was also a member of the former Newquay Hotels Association in addition to being its Chair for one year.
Apart from sea fishing I enjoy potting around in the garden, but regretfully don’t have the magic green fingers, so apart from that I enjoy walking our inland and coastal footpaths .
Also standing: Nicola Tettmar (Labour), Pauline Avery (Liberal Democrat), Nigel May (Independent)
St Dennis & St Enoder
Elizabeth Burroughs - Liberal Democrats
Elizabeth Burroughs is standing as the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Dennis and St Enoder. She grew up locally in a councillor household as the daughter and granddaughter of Cornwall County, Borough and District councillors. She is now secretary of the local Liberal Democrat Constituency Party.
Before retiring back home to Cornwall, Elizabeth served her community in South Yorkshire as a town councillor for 13 years. Elizabeth is a retired General Practitioner and Hospice Doctor and remains concerned about the provision of palliative and social care.
Her care for others is impressive as, nowadays, Elizabeth spends most of her time and energy in the service of the Methodist Church as a local preacher, circuit steward and church secretary. She is also a member of Climate Action St Austell and an active campaigner for peace and justice in Palestine and Israel.
Dick Cole - Mebyon Kernow
Dick is the leader of Mebyon Kernow – the Party for Cornwall and has been a councillor since 1999, when he was elected to serve St Enoder Parish on Restormel Borough Council. Since 2009, he has been a councillor on Cornwall Council and for the last four years, he has served the enlarged division of St Dennis and St Enoder. He has been a parish councillor for 26 years.
He was brought up in Indian Queens and lives in Fraddon with his wife Ann. A former farm labourer, Dick studied archaeology at the University of Wales and then worked for the Cornwall Archaeological Unit. He still does some part-time work for a heritage charity.
Dick is involved with a wide range of local organisations. He is a trustee of both Indian Queens Pit and the Fraddon Millennium Green, as well as chairman of the ClayTAWC Community Centre in St Dennis. He is also on the committee for Fraddon Village Hall.
An experienced fundraiser, he has been responsible for more than 55 successful grant applications for local organisations and community groups. Last year, it was confirmed that Dick has personally raised over one million pounds for projects in his division.
Andrew Hannan - Conservative
Although originally from Yorkshire, my family and I moved to Cornwall over 28 years ago.
My early years involved a 10-year spell in the RAF, working on Lightning and Tornado aircraft as a propulsion technician, before entering the world of financial services where I started to build a business that will celebrate its 25th birthday this year.
I have many years of experience, as a Serviceman, Business owner, Councillor and Family man, all of which provide me with the skills needed to represent residents, to help them secure the best deal from their local authority and their Council tax.
Also standing: Stuart Hinde (Labour) and Stephen Pike (Reform UK).
St Goran, Tregony & the Roseland
- Greg Ayres - Labour
- Dylan Collard - Reform UK
- Julian German - Independent
- Nick Hiscott - Conservative
- Mark Mitchley - Liberal Democrat
- Ian Wood - Green Party
St Ives East, Lelant & Carbis Bay
- Alison Groves - Reform UK
- Claire Hiscott - Conservative
- Luke Rogers - Liberal Democrats
- Johnnie Wells - Independent
St Ives West & Towednack
- Keith Andrews - Reform UK
- Paul Kennedy - Liberal Democrats
- Andrew Mitchell - Independent
- Chris Paulin - Conservative
St Mewan & Grampound
Jake Bonetta - Labour and Co-operative Party
I am a resident of the Higher Trewhiddle estate, within the St Mewan and Grampound division, and am proud to be standing for the area I live. I am setting up a Residents' Association on my estate, having also just been elected as a Pentewan Valley Parish Councillor, and I am also actively supporting other community initiatives in the area, including the Grampound Community Pub campaign.
I have dedicated my professional life to supporting communities, working across the region supporting people through my work and voluntary support. I run a social enterprise working to prevent tonnes of food waste in the South West per year, and have previously served as a local councillor focusing on housing needs and reviewing governance structures. I carry my track record with pride, having taken people off the streets, fixed up dilapidated council homes for residents, supported major sporting projects, and upgraded nearly half a dozen playparks in my time in public service.
In my spare time, I am an avid drummer, having played in a number of (extraordinarily unsuccessful) bands, and I enjoy getting hands-on in backstage work for musical dramatic productions. I can also be found kayaking, walking, and doing wildflower photography.
Steve Double - Conservative
Steve was born and raised in the St Austell area, where he has lived and worked his entire life. He’s been married to Anne for 39 years, and together they have two adult sons and three grandchildren – all living locally.
His career has been diverse: from working in banking and leading a local church, to starting and running his own successful business. Steve first entered public life in 2009 when he was elected to Cornwall Council, representing St Austell Poltair. During his four-year term, he gained valuable experience in local government, including serving on the Cabinet.
In 2015, he was elected as the Member of Parliament for St Austell and Newquay, a role he held for nine years and won at three consecutive elections.
Following the 2024 election, Steve took time to consider how best to use his experience. He believes it would be a waste not to offer his leadership and knowledge back to the community—and is proud to stand for the St Mewan and Grampound division.
In his spare time, Steve loves being in, on, or beside the sea, cooking, and spending quality time with his grandchildren.
Julie Cunningham - Reform UK
Julie Cunningham is a true Cornish lass, born in Redruth, where her heart has always belonged. A devoted mother to two grown-up children and grandmother to two grandchildren who light up her world, she’s a familiar face with deep local roots. Life has taken her across the globe, from far-flung corners to a recent stint in France, where she relished mastering the language and soaking up the culture. Yet Cornwall’s pull always brings her home.
With a glass-half-full outlook, Julie’s positivity shines through. She spent years in the health club industry, owning a business and teaching fitness - a passion she still nurtures with her own training. For two decades, she also crafted bespoke marble and stone fireplaces for a family firm in London, honing her knack for detail. Now, you’ll find her strolling the Cornish lanes with her gentle German shepherd, a local celebrity who draws smiles wherever they go, or catching up with friends over a wholesome meal. A people’s person through and through, Julie thrives on meeting people from all walks of life, always giving more than she takes and tackling every challenge with gusto.
Also standing: Steve Humphreys (Liberal Democrat).
St Newlyn East, Cubert & Goonhavern
Howard Farmer - Liberal Democrats
My wife and I run a holiday cottage business that we built at our home in St Newlyn East.
Long ago my first career was working for Oxfam in Africa - where I learned a great deal about African farming and deforestation, but also about working with others under difficult conditions, and learning how to make things happen.
I returned to England and became a fruit grower and farmer, before moving to Cornwall with my wife and three sons.
I have always wanted to make a difference in my community, and have been involved in numerous Councils and public affairs - most recently the St Newlyn East Neighbourhood Development plan.
We’ve all seen that it’s too easy to sit on a committee and contribute nothing, but much harder to be one of the few that makes things happen - and I have always tried that bit harder, while ensuring that every voice is heard.
As a self-employed small business owner, I have learnt the hard way about the value of money and how to look after it, and how to not be afraid to adapt to change when circumstances dictate.
Robert Cook (Green Party)
Robert has lived in Perranporth for twenty years and has been a parish councillor there since 2024. He has children who have attended local schools and he works as a GP in Hayle.
Robert believes it is vital that we work together as an inclusive community to benefit one and all, and especially the most vulnerable members of society. Robert is passionate about nature, which plays an essential role enhancing all our lives, and Robert works hard to improve local biodiversity andtake strong action on the climate emergency.
Also standing: Richard Barker (Reform UK), Alan Bowers (Independent), Adrian Harvey (Independent), Ruth Jury (Conservative), Samuel Pritchard (Labour).
St Stephen-in-Brannel
Josh Eyre - Conservative
I am honoured and thrilled to stand as the Conservative candidate for the St Stephen-in-Brannel ward in the Cornwall Council elections on May 1. Growing up in this community, it’s a real privilege — and something of a dream come true — to have the opportunity to represent the area that has shaped me.
My roots here run deep. I’ve been connected to St Stephen-in-Brannel since birth, and my family even longer. I started my journey at Nanpean Nippers, went on to Nanpean CP School, and then Brannel School for secondary education. While at Brannel, I was proud to serve as chairman of the Youth Parish Council for two years — an early start to my commitment to public service.
For the past four years, I’ve been a director in our family business, based within the parish itself. Alongside that, I’ve also served as a parish councillor, giving me valuable hands-on experience of how local government works and how important it is to stay connected with the people you serve.
I know this community. I care deeply about its future. And I’m ready to work hard for it.
David Simpson - Liberal Democrat
David Simpson is the Liberal Democrat candidate for St Stephen in Brannel where he has lived for 25 years, serving on the parish council for 12. He spent many years as a Royal Marine and, following a spinal injury in that service, worked in financial services and subsequently as a training and housing officer in the health and social care sector.
David enjoys reading and painting in his spare time. Also, he and his long-term partner, Erika, enjoy swimming and travel.
Passionate about serving his vibrant and diverse community, he wants to ensure every voice is heard, not just the few. David has personal experience of special guardianship and gave many years as chairman of a charity supporting this sector. He believes investment in education and special needs support is crucial.
Elaine Kist - Reform UK
A proud mother of two sons and a grandmother to two teenagers, Elaine’s life has always centred around people, caring, connecting and supporting them in every way she can. She worked in care in the community and with the NHS nursing bank, all while raising her boys and building a business.
She started small, selling toys at outdoor markets, which led to opening a fancy dress shop in St Austell, the only one in town at the time. Elaine has also been a professional photographer, running her own studio and specialising in weddings and family portraits, enjoying bringing out the beauty in others, especially through portraiture.
After caring for her husband through dementia and cancer, she experienced first-hand the emotional and physical toll of being a carer. He was a master mariner and Elaine was lucky to join him on many voyages, memories she holds close.
Now in retirement, Elaine stays busy painting Cornwall’s stunning landscapes, renovating old dolls houses and growing her own veg. She is grateful to live in this beautiful county and loves exploring it with her two little dogs, she believes there’s nothing better than a walk on the beach to soothe the soul.
Also standing: Richard Evans (Labour) and Mike McLening (Independent).
St Teath & Tintagel
David Garrigan - Liberal Democrats
For the past decade I’ve been proud to call Delabole my home, where I formerly served on the Delabole and St Teath Parish Council. My career has been a vibrant journey, starting as a Pub Manager at just 19 with Bass Taverns, then into the HiFi trade where I managed two franchises. Moving on to a great adventure of becoming a professional diver working abroad with my wife.
Upon returning to England, I worked in the motor trade and public sector, including transport provision, before dedicating the last 15 years to social care and the NHS at Treliske. Beyond my professional endeavours, I find joy in exploring Cornwall’s stunning marine and coastal world, scuba diving, kayaking and snorkelling, while protecting our cherished coastal environment alongside local organisations.
My wife and I share a passion for mountain biking, tackling single track trails and soaking up sunset rides along the Camel Trail. While my days of playing rugby are behind me, I still enthusiastically follow both codes of the game. I’m also an avid music fan with an eclectic taste, supporting small music venues through regular attendance at noisy gigs, festivals and our amazing carnivals! I'm partial to a classical concert too.
Karen Jordan - Conservative
I have lived and worked in Cornwall for most of my life. Having recently retired from Nursing, I found I want to find ways to keep helping people, which is why I am standing for Cornwall Council.
We live in a beautiful part of the Country. Since retiring I have more time to appreciate what we have, and I very much appreciate nature and love our garden. I spend as much time as I can growing plants from seeds, propagating, etc, all the things I did not have much time to do as a full-time nurse.
As well as gardening I have a beautiful granddaughter and love to spend time with her, taking her for walks with our little dog and helping her to understand the beauty of the place we live in. I am not a great sports fan, but she likes football and where possible I take her to her practice sessions in Launceston and she likes the soft play areas in the garden centres, and a garden centre is no hardship for me as I do love my garden and helping things to grow.
Thanks for reading, and I hope to see you around soon!
Also standing: Kevin Johnson (Reform UK) and Angie Crawford (Green Party).
Stratton, Kilkhampton & Morwenstow
Faye Emery - Liberal Democrats
I've lived near Bude for the past 12 years. I love living here, but I also recognise how much more this part of North Cornwall needs and deserves. I'm a parent of three children, all of whom have attended local schools, and I spent seven years as a school governor at a village primary school. With a background in education and a degree in history, I now run a small business alongside my husband.
In my free time, I love exploring the rugged North Cornwall countryside and coast with my dog and swimming in Bude’s Sea Pool.
Nigel Shaw - Reform UK
I graduated with a degree in environmental sciences which has always been a strong passion of mine.
My career in IT within telecommunications gave me the skills to understand systems and the need for data accuracy. After training to be a HR professional, I went on to combine this with my IT skills and worked at Sainsbury’s, and Allders Department Stores. I then joined the team in the NHS responsible for launching its nationwide payroll and HR system.
For a few years, I worked as the manager of a Church bookshop and resources department responsible for national and international shipments and Conference management. Before moving to Cornwall, I served as the HR and Admin manager for a young people’s sports charity and was instrumental in its opening of a Free School focusing on Sports, Arts and Enterprise.
I have lived in Cornwall area since 2017 and currently work in retail as a Customer Service Assistant.
I have a strong sense of responsibility and am committed to quality and excellence. My love for people regardless of background or circumstances leads my desire to see people thrive and succeed.
Also standing: Shorne Tilbey (Conservative) and John Walter (Green Party).
Threemilestone & Chacewater
- Louise Coley - Labour
- Tony Martin - LIberal Democrats
- Cy Marven - Green Party
- Christopher Murphy - Conservative
- Dulcie Tudor - Independent
- Paul Whitehouse - Reform UK
Torpoint
Linda Dunstone - Labour and Co-operative Party
My name is Linda Dunstone and I am standing as Labour and Cooperative party councillor for Torpoint in the forthcoming elections.
I am married and have raised my family and lived and worked on the Rame Peninsula for over 45 years. I really enjoy helping people reach positive outcomes and during this time I have been an active volunteer working closely with all ages in our local community on various projects.
These include fundraising and repopulating the Maker Heights centre, organising large events including festivals and weddings, running a campsite and centre for music and arts. At the present time I design gardens and volunteer and teach part time with Permaculture Kernow in our local primary schools and preschools.
I spent my youth growing up in a variety of interesting countries all over the world, my father was in the Foreign office, his job was to send the news back to the BBC so from a young age I was well aware of world affairs and experienced first hand many cultures, people and sometimes poverty in an unspoilt world before mass tourism during the 1960’s & 70’s.
I am a keen environmentalist and acutely aware of how our world has changed and how much we need to do at this time in history to protect our threatened bio diversity and natural habitat for future generations.
I have always been grateful to be part of a wonderful community here in Cornwall and enjoy spending leisure time helping run community garden spaces, growing food, observing nature, walking, cycling, art and yoga.
Richard Matthews - Liberal Democrats
Richard Matthews is originally from Northampton but now permanently residing in Cornwall. A retired engineer who has worked at the Water Industry's Research Centre prior to privatisation, mainly in support of research and design of sewage treatment. He then went to work in the family fabrication business for a few years before becoming self employed setting up a website business.
He has previous experience in local government having been a borough councillor for 12 years, followed by a parish councillor for a further 11 years.
He has an interest in combating climate change and taking care of the local environment. He is highly critical of the water industry since privatisation, with ever increasing discharges of sewage, which is having a devastating impact on the environment.
He recently moved to Cornwall, to be closer to family, but has in the past often spent time here pursuing his interest in walking with his wife and later camping holidays with his 2 children. He is a keen Rugby fan and keeps fit with regular swims.
Rob Parsonage - Reform UK
Raised on the Rame Peninsula and brought up on a farm, I originally intended to follow a career in agriculture—but hay fever had other plans. Instead, I set my sights on the Royal Navy, beginning a 30-year journey as an Engineer.
Highlights include a promotion while on the North Pole in 1975, a distinguished career in submarines, and later, work in nuclear facility and site management across the UK. I even spent time in Canada assisting with decommissioning efforts, including a site remediation project in Glace Bay, Nova Scotia—famous as the home of Alexander Graham Bell and the first transatlantic telephone call.
Eventually, I returned to the UK to take up the role of Head of Nuclear Safety at Devonport Dockyard.
I have four children scattered far and wide—from Inverness and St Andrews to Cardiff and even Australia—so travel is always interesting!
As for my favourite pastime? That would have to be golf. I’m Captain of a local seniors’ golf group—affectionately known as the Fossils—whose oldest member is over 90 years old. My wish? To still be playing 18 holes at that age... and of course, enjoying the 19th hole too!
John Tivnan BEM - Conservative
John has called Torpoint home since his return to the UK from serving in Malta and being posted to HMS Raleigh in 1971, although both Royal Navy and Gas/Oil industry roles involved periods away, his family home has been Torpoint since.
In 2003, taking a shore-based role with an international charity allowed him to become actively involved in his local community through volunteering with the Royal British Legion and the Torpoint Town Partnership.
In 2013, John was elected as a local councillor and this experience shows he possesses the determination necessary to effectively represent Torpoint.
Since becoming a County Councillor, he has allocated a significant portion of his allowance, exceeding the designated £3,000 annual support for local causes, to directly benefit town events, 25 local organisations, and individual residents, contributing a total of £40,000 to Torpoint over four years, fulfilling his pledge made upon his election in 2021.
As a Service Veteran living within a high veteran population, John is currently involved in a project for veterans, with details to be announced in the next Council Newsletter, he also encourages veteran residents to ensure their medical records are marked accordingly at their GP surgery.
Truro Boscawen & Redannick
Vanda Arthur - Reform UK
I have lived in the Truro area for some 45 years, and before that on the Lizard Peninsular, moving to the Truro area when I married into a farming family. My background is in education and business. My early career was in teaching, and I have taught French and German in London and in Cornish schools.
From education I moved into business, my first venture being a Cornish hotel with a restaurant, function and wedding trade. Other businesses have included aviation, a château in France and residential and holiday lettings. I am still in business in Cornwall. To keep alive my links with education, I have tutored and mentored young people in Modern Languages examination preparation.
Voluntary work past and present includes Vice-Chair of Reform UK Truro and Falmouth Branch, RSPCA – seabird rescue, Cornwall Wildlife Trust – committee work, Cornwall Tourist Board – industry think tank.
My interests include my dog, walking, sailing, gardening, reading, interior design, art appreciation, animal welfare, hobby farming, the natural world, natural habitat preservation, politics.
I am never happier than when I am outdoors, and I never take for granted our wonderful, precious landscapes, seascapes and our unique way of life here in Cornwall; it never ceases to amaze me.
Steve Horscroft -Mebyon Kernow
This is my first time standing for the ward that I have lived and worked in for 30+ years - Boscawen and Redannick.
My business - Horscroft Research Solutions - supports business, charities and councils with business planning, case making and funding applications. This has followed experience of working in Cornish local government (30 years), mostly in planning, regeneration and then economic development in Cornwall Council.
I know how Cornwall Council works. I have heard on the doorstep concerns about anti-social behaviour; transport difficulties of getting in, out and around Truro; increasing council tax for fewer services and the fact that people want someone not only speak for them but also tell them what's going on and what progress is being made - and if not why.
I care for an ill family member and have worked with the NHS and Adult Social Care, as well as being a lay member of the former Carrick Primary Care Group and a former adult education lecturer. I am more than willing to work with other parties and organisations to put people in the Ward, our City and Cornwall first.
Also standing: Marilyn Liddicoat (Conservative), Rob Nolan (Liberal Democrats), Nigel Unwin (Green Party), Zach Griffiths (Labour) and Chris Green (Independent).
Truro Moresk & Trehaverne
Chris Wells - Conservative
I have lived in Hendra for over 50 years and was educated at Redruth Grammar School, Cornwall College and the University of Plymouth.
I was first elected to Truro City Council in 1983 and has chaired the Finance & General Purposes and Planning Committees. I was conferred the title of Honorary Freeman of the City of Truro in 2015. I served on Carrick District Council for six years and was elected to Cornwall Council in 2021.
I have been the vice-chairman of the Constitution & Governance Committee and has stepped in to act as vice-chairman at three full council meetings. In addition to chairing meetings of Kenwyn with St Allen Parochial Church Council, I am a member of the Hendra Community Group and works actively with other residents’ groups. I have recently trained as a flood warden to help protect residents and local businesses.
I’m a trustee and director of Young People Cornwall which among other activities runs Zebs in The Leats and helps young people look after their mental health. I am the general manager of a delivery company delivering frozen food throughout Cornwall.
Interests include cliff walking and recording daily weather data for the Met Office.
Also standing: Rebecca Eva (Labour and Co-operative Party), Sam Rabey (Independent), Simon Rogers (Reform UK), Lindsay Southcombe (Green Party), Jonathan Peter Tann (Independent) and Steven Webb (Liberal Democrats).
Truro Tregolls
Rheya Baird - Reform UK
I'm standing for election as a Reform UK candidate because I believe Truro deserves strong, local voices who listen and take real action. I’ve lived in the community for 8 years and am deeply committed to making it a safer, fairer, and more responsive place for everyone.
I’m particularly passionate about supporting local families, standing up for those let down by the system, and ensuring that our area gets its fair share of investment and services.
As a parent to a disabled child, I understand firsthand how vital it is to have councillors who genuinely care about accessibility, inclusion, and social support. I’ve also experienced the impact of rising living costs, poor infrastructure, and crime in our neighbourhoods, issues that need urgent attention, not just promises.
I’m not a career politician. I’m someone who’s been through tough times and come out the other side determined to make a difference.
Loic Rich - Independent
I was born in Truro, where I live and work. I went to Richard Lander School and Falmouth University. I am the current Independent councillor for Truro Tregolls and was re-elected in 2021 with 74 percent of the vote.
Before being first elected as a councillor, I worked in journalism and professional writing, including screen writing; I had work commissioned by a range of newspapers, magazines and film organisations. I have also worked in retail and catering and continue to work in music and copywriting.
I have previously served as a school governor and help out in a range of voluntary community roles in local charities, community groups and trusts. Most of these focus on things like affordable housing, combatting poverty, and generally trying to improve the quality of life for Truro residents.
I belong to no political party or affiliate organisation and pays for his own leaflets and campaign costs. I am standing for re-election on a range of key campaign objectives, including a pledge to work to help complete the Truro Loops river bridge and walking trails project and safeguard the local environment, creating more affordable homes for local people, and working to help improve health and care services in Cornwall.
David Sunderhauf - Green Party
I’m a microbiologist living in Truro and working as a researcher for the University of Exeter in Penryn. I grew up in Germany, England, and the US, and after going to University in Scotland & England I am now settled in Cornwall. Apart from this, I’m also passionate and outspoken about scientific outreach & public engagement, climate justice, and evidence-based policy making.
In 2023, I was elected to Truro City Council. After these two years of experience as a city councillor, I am excited to now be selected as the Green Party candidate for Truro Tregolls on Cornwall Council. As a Green Party councillor, I want to be a voice for sustainability and equality – tackling the climate crisis starts locally. If elected to Cornwall Council, my priorities are to stand up for making Truro a people and nature friendly city.
Also standing: Martha Green (Labour), Rod Pascoe (Liberal Democrats) and James Woolas (Conservative).
Wadebridge East & St Minver
Robyn Harris - Reform UK
For fifty years, Robyn Harris has been a resident and active member of the North Cornwall community.
Mrs Harris, drawing on her strong leadership and financial acumen, voiced her confidence in her ability to contribute to meaningful change within this framework.
My deep connection to the rural community, spanning half a century, fuels her determination to make a positive impact.
Rosie Moore - Liberal Democrats
I was born in a community hospital in Cornwall and have been proud to live and learn here throughout my life. After studying Analytical Chemistry at university, I began my career as an environmental scientist with AstraZeneca.
When the environmental lab relocated to Cambridge, I knew I wanted to stay in Cornwall to raise my family and continue my future here. Wanting to give back to the community that shaped me, I retrained as a teacher and became a chemistry lecturer at Truro College. I am now Lead for Chemistry, teaching and supporting students in a subject I love. Many go on to study medicine and dentistry - careers that are vital, especially in Cornwall where we face a shortage. It’s rewarding when they return to serve their communities, and my passion is to do more to support this pathway and grow local talent.
My husband, Chris, runs a local plumbing business, and together we built our house in North Cornwall, where we’re raising our three rugby - mad boys - very handy with the Camels on our doorstep. I feel lucky every day to live and work in such a special place, surrounded by natural beauty and a strong, supportive community.
Carol Mould - Conservative
I was born in North Cornwall and have been fortunate to have grown up and worked in the same beautiful part of the Duchy. My working life has been predominantly in hospitality and care. Family and community mean a great deal to me.
I love gardening , walking and any outdoor activity that involves meeting people. Being part of a large family has taught me the value of sharing, understanding different points of view and that there are often more than one way to solve a problem.
I think I am pragmatic, a good listener but perhaps at times not as patient as I could be. Living under the constant gaze of social media as most of us do, I think it is really important not to lose sight of all the things that perhaps we take for granted, family, friends and the time to enjoy them. Those things are, I believe, the building blocks to a happy fulfilling life. Thank you for reading this!
Amanda Pennington - Green Party
I'm Amanda Pennington and I live in Wadebridge with my husband and three teenage children.
I'm the chair of the charity Friends of Wadebridge Sports Centre, an organisation set up to save the facility and run it as a community asset.
I recognise how important exercise and wellbeing is to all members of our local area and want to make sure it's available at an affordable price for all, with a great range of activities for any age or ability. In my spare time I like to be outside with my dog Nelly at the coast.
My kids are all keen members of local sports clubs too, including Wadebridge Cricket Club, Camels Rugby Club and the Ladies Surf Club at Polzeath. This means I spend a lot of my leisure time supporting them in competitions at venues across Cornwall and the Southwest.
I enjoy cooking and eating out as we have such a wonderful choice in the area. Nothing better than a walk into town and having coffee with friends.
My favourite winter day would be watching my son play rugby and in the summer it would be watching his twin sister play cricket. She's just been selected to play for the Cornwall Ladies 1st XI.
Also standing: Andy Penny (Independent).
Wadebridge West & St Mabyn
Nicole Russo - Reform UK
Nicole was raised in North West London and began her music career at just 15 years of age, recording her first single alongside Craig David on the Artful Dodger’s debut album All About the Stragglers, followed by her own debut album Through My Eyes.
After this, Nicole went on to work as a songwriter and co-producer for The Brand New Heavies, eventually becoming their lead singer for several years and in which time she travelled the world extensively working with many worldwide artists.
Her journey later took her to Hong Kong, where she founded Unity Vocal Academy and trained teachers, professional singers, and musicians in her method. Nicole also wrote the majority of a postgraduate degree in Commercial Songwriting for Tileyard London, home to world-class recording studios and creative talents.
At the heart of all her work is a deep commitment to helping people find their self belie and unique voice, to reach their potential. Her approach has always been grounded in truth, fairness, and self-knowledge—values that now shape her political path.
Now a mother living in Cornwall, Nicole is passionate about bringing accountability back into politics and ensuring a thriving future for local families, farmers, and small businesses. She’s proud to be using her voice once again—this time to speak up for real, lasting change in her community."
Also standing: Debbie Lambert (Liberal Democrats) and Robin Moorcroft (Independent).