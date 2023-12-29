FOUR members of the South East Cornwall community have been recognised in the New Year Honours list.
Two were awarded with the honour of Member of the Order of the British Empire (OBE), while two received a Medal of the Order of the British Empire.
Looe resident Julie Patricia Felix has been honoured with a MBE for services to dance education, while Charity Gladstone of Saltash was given the same honour for services to nursing after a career as a matron of cardiology and respiratory services at Gloucestershire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.
Two community heroes were also honoured in the list, for services to their communities.
Callington resident Terence Brian Gerry was honoured for services to the community in Plymouth and is joined by Torpoint resident Stephen Brian Michael, who was honoured for services to the community in Kingsand.
The award the quartet has been given was first awarded to honour those who had contributed to the First World War effort, having been introduced by the then-King, King George V in 1917.
The Order of the British Empire was established by King George V in 1917 to honour those who had served in a non-combative role and expanded the Order to reward contributions to the arts, sciences, charitable work and public service. The Order is comprised of five classes across both military and civilian divisions. The Order also includes the British Empire Medal presented to those who have contributed to service in their community.
The ‘Home Chapel’ of the Order is located within St Paul’s Cathedral. Members and Medallists can request use of the Chapel for weddings, baptisms and memorial services. A Service of Thanksgiving is held at the Cathedral for Members and Medallists every four years.
The motto for OBE is ‘For God And The Empire’.