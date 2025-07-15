POLICE have issued a warning to residents in South East Cornwall following a rise in reports of door-to-door sales activity.
While many callers are legitimate traders simply trying to sell products or services, authorities acknowledge that repeated or unexpected visits can cause concern, especially for those who live alone or are considered vulnerable.
“We understand some residents may feel uncomfortable or even intimidated by unsolicited knocks on the door,” a police spokesperson said.
To help deter unwanted visits, the Trading Standards Institute advises residents to display a ‘No Cold Callers’ sign in a front-facing window. Police note that if a caller ignores the sign and refuses to leave when asked, residents have the right to report the incident.
