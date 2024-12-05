CHILDREN and their families benefitting from free school meals can swim for free in seven Cornish leisure centres this Christmas.
In partnership with Active Cornwall and the Time2Move Holiday Programme, eligible families can enjoy free Swim for All and Family Fun swim sessions from Monday, December 23 to Friday, January 3.
The Better leisure centres involved are Bude, Saltash, Bodmin, Newquay, Truro, Helston and St Ives.
“This is a great opportunity for families in receipt of benefits related to free school meals to get active and enjoy themselves this Christmas,” said Karen Edmond, GLL’s Community Sport Manager in Cornwall.
“Places can’t be booked online and parents or guardians need to present their unique Time2Move voucher when going for their swim.”