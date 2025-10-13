A PIONEERING new initiative in Liskeard is using the healing power of nature to support people living with mental health challenges – and its first pilot has already shown promising results.
The Nature for Health group, based at Trevillis House, has just completed its first six-week programme, introducing patients to nature-based activities designed to promote relaxation, confidence, and wellbeing.
Patients already known to mental health services were invited to take part in the pilot, which blended gardening, creativity and mindfulness in a natural setting. Activities included painting plant pots, making picture frames from natural materials and learning daily meditation techniques – all aimed at helping participants reconnect with nature and use it as part of their ongoing recovery.
Julia Mason, a community psychiatry nurse for dementia and older people’s mental health at Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, said the group had helped patients rediscover the therapeutic value of the outdoors.
“We have been inviting patients to attend the group to reintroduce the idea of nature being really important for healthcare,” she explained. “We have been inviting patients to attend the group. It introduces them back into the idea of nature being really important for healthcare.
“The aim of the group is that when people start, they learn to do a meditation. The expectation is that we hope they will continue to do that every day and then continue it when the group's finished. They make a commitment to integrate nature into their life.”
Julia ran the sessions alongside occupational therapist Nicky Snape and healthcare assistant Molly Martin, who said the feedback had been overwhelmingly positive.
“A lot of our clients have depression and anxiety,” Nicky said. “They’re spending more time outside and even bringing nature into their homes or care settings to help reduce stress. It’s wonderful to see the difference it makes – when they’re painting pots or thinking about designs, they’re no longer ruminating about their problems. They’re focused and calm.”
The pilot forms part of a wider movement across Cornwall’s mental health services to embed nature-based approaches into clinical care. The idea grew from a specialist training programme delivered by Dr Beth Chapman, consultant psychiatrist, and Dr Annabel Callan, resident doctor, which encouraged mental health professionals to use outdoor and nature-led activities in their work.
Dr Chapman said: “Increasing our connection to nature is good for both our health and wellbeing. Harnessing this within clinical practice can improve outcomes for patients and also benefit staff. By rolling out this training, we hope more clinicians will feel confident to work in a nature-based way.”
The approach aligns with the Cornwall Partnership NHS Foundation Trust’s clinical strategy, which aims to transform the way services are delivered. One of its ambitions is that half of all clinical care in Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly will eventually be delivered outdoors or in non-traditional spaces, making nature an active part of treatment.
Encouraged by the success of the pilot, the team has already launched a second, eight-week Nature for Health programme, which began at the end of September.
