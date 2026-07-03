The naming ceremony and a service of dedication for the Atlantic 85 lifeboat will take place on Town Quay on the afternoon of Saturday, July 25.
The lifeboat will be formally named Spirit of Daisy in memory of donor Alan Jackson’s mother.
The ceremony will start with the National Anthem, followed by an opening welcome from Fowey lifeboat management chair Adam Luck before Alan Jackson officially hands over the lifeboat.
Fowey lifeboat operations manager Paul Gamble will accept the vessel on behalf of the RNLI and hand it into the care of the Fowey lifeboat station.
The Rev Shona Hoad will then lead a service of dedication which will be followed by Alan Jackson and his wife Annette formally naming the lifeboat.
Crew members Amelia Luck and Ros Jezard will deliver a vote of thanks and then Spirit of Daisy along with Fowey’s D class lifeboat will give a display in the harbour.
Lostwithiel Town Band will be playing before and after the ceremony and will accompany the nautical-themed hymns.
Adam Luck said: “We are extremely grateful to Alan for donating the money for our new lifeboat. Since she arrived in Fowey on February 17, followed by her first shout just four days later on February 21, Spirit of Daisy has been kept busy, rescuing people in trouble at sea.”
When a teenager, Alan Jackson started boating at Beer in East Devon in a 13ft dinghy with an outboard engine and he later progressed to sailing dinghies.
Alan’s mother was concerned about his safety at sea and a local fishermen would keep an eye on him which comforted her.
As a response, Daisy, who passed away aged 95, would raise money for the RNLI, collecting in their local town of Solihull during lifeboat appeals.
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