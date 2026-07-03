A NATIONAL Trust head gardener has been well and truly upstaged by a giant Madeiran dandelion at Trengwainton Garden that's grown to more than two metres tall.
Visitors to the Cornish National Trust garden in Madron, near Penzance, have been amazed by what just might be the biggest dandelion they have ever seen.
The giant dandelion has already become an unlikely social media star, and visitors are now heading to the garden to see this botanical giant for themselves.
Standing at more than two metres tall and towering above National Trust head gardener Tom Bush, the giant Madeiran dandelion has captured the public’s attention after a video of the enormous plant introduced the monster to thousands online.
Luckily, this isn't the sort of dandelion that pops up between paving slabs.
The giant Madeiran dandelion (Sonchus fruticosus), also known as the giant sowthistle, is a rare subtropical plant native to Madeira. While it wouldn't normally survive outdoors in most parts of the UK, it thrives in the unique microclimate of Trengwainton's sheltered walled garden near Penzance.
Head gardener Tom said: “Sonchus fruiticosus, which also goes by the name of the Madeiran giant dandelion or giant sowthistle, wouldn’t normally survive outdoors all year round in this country, but the walled gardens at Trengwainton are full of rare, sub-tropical species like this because conditions here allow them to thrive.
“Standing underneath its foliage is like being transported to Lilliput, but in this case the plant is the giant!”
The National Trust aims to restore nature, to end unequal access to nature, beauty and history and to inspire millions more people to care and take action – including plants many might deem a ‘weed’.
People can visit the garden – and the giant dandelion - from 10am to 5pm, Sunday to Thursday or follow Trengwainton’s Instagram account @nttrengwainton.
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