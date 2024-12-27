NEW ‘happy to chat’ plaques have been installed by Saltash Town Council on five benches within the town.
The benches are designated areas where people who wish to chat can sit and help ease loneliness and low mood.
All benches have a plaque with a QR code directing people to a website which signposts to additional support services for all.
The benches are located at
- Lower Fore Street, opposite the Banking Hub
- Picnic bench located on Jubilee Green, Saltash Waterside
- Public bench in the seating area at Churchtown Cemetery
- Public bench on St Stephens Road
- Public bench at the Cornish Cross
Mayor of Saltash, Councillor Julia Peggs, said: “If anyone is feeling lonely and wants a chat, the five benches will provide a way for people to sit together which will hopefully form new friendships.”