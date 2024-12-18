NEARLY a thousand bags of litter were removed from a town’s streets thanks to the hard work of its litter picking superheroes.
The Bodmin Tidy it Team, also known as the Bodmin BlueTiTs, is a group of volunteers who meet on the majority of Wednesdays to pick litter at different parts of the town, in addition to helping with communal gardening, with the group braving all elements to improve the town’s floral displays and flower beds.
Marking their final litter pick of 2024, the group said that they had picked up more bags of rubbish in 2024 than managed previously.
The group confirmed that they had collected 939 black bags of litter across 43 litter picks during 2024, in comparison to 515 bags of litter which were collected across 36 litter picks in 2023, the previous year.
In their final pick, the volunteers collected 15 bags of recycling, 15 bags of rubbish and other additional ‘junk’.
Gilly Arnold, of the Bodmin Tidy it Team said: “That's a wrap! Our 2024 litter picks are over. Bodmin Tidy it Team have collected 939 bags of rubbish in 2024 and held 43 litter picks. Our volunteers are all stars and I can't thank them enough!
“Last year we collected 515 bags and held 36 litter picks. In our last pick of the year, we collected 15 bags of recycling and 15 bags of rubbish plus junk.
“Thank you for coming everyone - Nigel, Gary, Trish, Anne, Tom, Steve, Roger, Andy, Paul, Max, Sue and Pauline. It was hard work! Thanks also to Biffa and Clean Cornwall.
“Our first litter pick in 2025 will be on Friday, January 3, at 10am meeting in the car park at Sainsbury's.
“If your children are off school and would like to help litter pick, please do come and join us. Happy Christmas everyone.”