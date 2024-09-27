EVEN the torrential rain couldn’t stop a town’s litter and garden superheroes as they continued their mission to keep it tidy.
The Bodmin BlueTiTs (Tidy it Team) braved the rain on Wednesday, September 25 to undertake one of the groups gardening projects, this time dealing with a massively overgrown weed filled flower bed on one of the town’s main roads.
As well as making the flower bed better, the team of volunteers also re-homed two large frogs discovered during their work.
The Bodmin BlueTiTs are a friendly, social community group of volunteers who meet on the majority of Wednesdays to conduct litter picks and gardening projects across the town.
Gilly Arnold, a co-ordinator of the voluntary group, said: “Bodmin BlueTiT super heroes were out in the pouring rain tackling the massively overgrown weed filled flower bed in front of the Westberry Hotel.
“We've cleared it! Debs found a stick insect on her coat and we re-homed two large frogs.
“This is just the beginning. It all needs digging over to remove all the roots.