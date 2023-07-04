If this is a review of Glastonbury 2023, then it is of what else was going on. I have heard it suggested that there are 100 stages at Worthy Farm. I haven’t counted them if I’m honest. They range from tiny stages in tented bars to bigger ones in huge tents (which at many festivals would be for the headliners), to the main stages, featuring every type of entertainment you can think of (almost). Fire breathing, dancing, comedy, circus acts, poetry and, oh yes, music! The whole place is surreal, nothing seems to matter for a few days and the real world seems a long way away. A beer, the sun (at least this year) and a good band to watch – that’s what it is all about!