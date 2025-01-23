FUNDING from the National Lottery has helped volunteers in the Cornish village of St Ive to take delivery of a new electrical, seven-seater Wheelchair Accessible vehicle.
A donation of £65,150 was received following a successful grant application by St Ive Parish Council in 2022.
The previous year, Millennium House in Pensilva, was one of the first to open its doors to the NHS for the cast COVID vaccination programme.
Transport for some patients proved a problem to and from Millennium House, so a new community transport initiative was put into place and continues today.
“I am extremely grateful to the time and effort our volunteers commit to this project,” said Alan Moss from St Ive Parish Council.