THE Torpoint and Rame Peninsula Lions have donated funds to the Torpoint Bowling Club, allowing the club to purchase two sets of junior bowls.
This generous contribution aims to help the club attract younger members and promote youth engagement in the sport.
The Lions were special guests at the club’s “Bowls Big Weekend” event, part of a national initiative encouraging inclusivity in bowls. More than 800 clubs across England took part, offering thousands of people the chance to try the sport for free. The event highlighted bowls as a fun, welcoming and accessible activity for all ages.
The Lions meet every first Tuesday of the month at the Torpoint Comrades & United Services Club in Moor View Road at 7.30pm. New members are always welcome.
