NATIONAL Highways have confirmed more overnight closures next month of the Saltash Tunnel as part of its ongoing improvement works.
Starting in mid to late January, the tunnel – which opened in 1988 – will be closed in both directions on weeknights, between 8am and 6pm.
Traffic on the A38 will be asked to use one of two diversion routes, both along via North Road and the B3271, although one will take a slightly longer route from/to Carkeel roundabout.
In addition, for a short period during this time, one lane will also be narrowed on the eastern approach to the Tamar Bridge. The narrowing of the lane will allow the working space needed to install new signage without the need for full closures.
A National Highways spokesperson said: “We understand that overnight works can be frustrating, but we thank drivers for their continued understanding while these essential works take place.
“Please plan ahead and allow extra time for your journeys while these essentials upgrade works take place.
“As with any complex scheme, dates are subject to change. We continue to work closely with a wide range of stakeholders while we confirm the programme of works for next year. We ask all users of the tunnel to keep checking online for the latest live travel information.”
Works being carried out including installing new LED lighting, modernising power cables and equipment that were installed when the tunnel was constructed, new signage to advise drivers of current conditions, replacing air quality monitors, upgrading the tunnel ventilation system and replacing the existing ‘wig-wag’ crossing with automatic barriers and traffic lights that will stop traffic in emergencies and open the diversion route.
The spokesperson added: “Once complete, these improvements will benefit road users and the local community for many years to come.”