THE MP for South East Cornwall, has issued a statement at today’s public inquiry regarding the proposed increase of the Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry tolls.
Anna Gelderd (Labour) recently launched an impartial survey to gather feedback from residents and businesses on the current and proposed toll charges. The survey received close to 900 responses about the impact and financial burden of the tolls and showed a clear and overwhelming sense of dissatisfaction and frustration from locals.
Ms Gelderd said: “What I’m hearing from constituents is loud and clear—these toll hikes hurt us. The Tamar Bridge and Torpoint Ferry services are lifelines for many in South East Cornwall and this increase will hit families, workers, and local businesses hard.
“Local infrastructure must serve all our residents and I urge the inquiry to consider the broader economic and social implications of the tolls on local residents and businesses.”
Ms Gelderd highlighted the additional strain to budgets caused by the tolls, noting that many residents have no alternative but to use the Tamar crossings. Over 75 per cent of survey respondents estimated that they spend between £100 and £500 a year on the tolls, creating an unfair barrier for locals needing to access employment, education, or healthcare services.
The MP also stressed the importance of maintaining existing services, including the vital Torpoint Ferry service.
She continued: “I’ve listened, and I will keep fighting your corner by opposing this toll rise. This is a complicated situation, and we also need to look for a longer-term solution that protects our community from future toll increases and maintains current services. It’s time for a fairer approach.”
Ms Gelderd has pledged to remain actively involved in discussions regarding the toll system, pushing for a fair outcome for South East Cornwall residents and businesses.