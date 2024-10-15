A PUBLIC inquiry into the toll revision application which would see an increase in the toll on the Tamar crossings is due to start today (Tuesday, October 15) at 10am.
Local campaign group Tamar Toll Action Group has organised a protest march to take place on the morning of the first day of the inquiry. They will be meeting at the train station to march together to the venue in Plymouth.
Inspector Mr S Dean MA MRTPI has been appointed by the Secretary of State to hold the inquiry which is set to last for up to four days and is based at the Copthorne Hotel in Plymouth.
The public inquiry was called after the Department of Transport received over 400 objections to an application for a toll increase submitted by the parent authorities of the Tamar Crossings which run the Tamar bridge and Torpoint ferry.
The vice chair of the Tamar Toll Action Group Scott Slavin submitted a 15-page report and an additional 185 pages of evidence on behalf of the group following a meeting with business owners affected by the tolls.
South East Cornwall MP Anna Gelderd received nearly 900 responses to a recent survey on the tolls, and will, she said, ‘be presenting the collective views’ to the upcoming public inquiry, ‘as part of a report on how this increase will impact local residents and businesses’. She said in a comment on social media, that she did not support short-term toll increases, that will ‘directly affect my constituents ability to access essential services’.
Follow below as our reporter joins the action.