Last week started with a meeting with Bloor Homes about the Treledan phase 2 consultation on the new homes planned to the north of the A38 roughly at the Roger Young garage. I would like to thank them for taking the time to explain their proposals. Their consultation finishes on December 4 and the full proposal can be viewed at bloorhomesexeter.com
On Monday I also chaired some of the important legislation relating to the Energy Bill Relief Scheme and Energy Price Guarantee before attending a briefing with Admiral Sir Ben Key KCB CBE who gave an overview of the Royal Navy and how it was planning for the future.
On Tuesday I met with Connor Donnithorne, the new cabinet member for transport on Cornwall Council. It was good to be able to talk to him about a range of subjects including the A38 and the Tamar Crossings.
I then attended a briefing on the Church of England’s vision and strategy for the future. I know a number of constituents have raised concern over the future of the church and this allowed me the opportunity to raise questions at the management level of the organisation.
This week Parliament’s Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Committee discussed food security. The committee quizzed a number of specialists on the ability of individuals within the UK to access, afford, and source adequate foodstuffs. I believe this to be a very important issue at the moment.
On Thursday I was able to ask a question in the main Chamber to the new Transport team in Parliament.
I was pleased that Richard Holden MP, who was appointed Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport last month, confirmed the work that is currently being planned for the A38 between Trerulefoot and Carkeel to put in safety features.
Whilst he said that the department didn’t have current plans for major improvements he did say that he would be pleased to work with me on future road plans. I will keep pushing.
Back in the constituency on Friday I was pleased to host a meeting with officials from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
The event was organised to allow local farmers the ability to come and quiz the officials directly. It was good to see just under 100 farmers attend the event and ask questions on the departments future and current funding plans. I would like to thank the officials for coming down and hear first hand the concerns of local people.
On Saturday I was honoured to be confirmed to communion at my local church in Millbrook by the Bishop of Truro Philip Mounstephen. Many people are confirmed to communion when they are younger but whilst I was baptised as a young child I was not confirmed.
I am pleased that I was able to now do this and would like to thank Father Michael Brown for his guidance and teachings which led to this taking place.