MOTORISTS are being warned that a section of the A38 is to be closed overnight next month for routine maintenance work and resurfacing.
National Highways have confirmed they will be resurfacing the A38 between Turfdown roundabout and Bodmin Parkway and carrying out routing maintenance along the A38 between Turfdown Cross and Twelvewoods roundabout (at the junction with the A390 at Dobwalls).
The resurfacing work will be carried on weeknights only from March 3 until March 20 between 8.30pm and 6am. The road will be open as usual during the day and at weekends.
Meanwhile, the maintenance work will see overnight closures from March 17 until March 22 between 8.30pm and 6am. The road will be open as usual during the day.
Access will remain in place for local residents at all times.
Diversions will be in places throughout the closures:
- All light vehicles travelling both eastbound and westbound will be diverted via Lostwithiel. HGVs travelling westbound will also be diverted via this route
- HGVs over 20 tonnes travelling eastbound will be diverted via the A30 to Launceston and then onto the A390 to rejoin the A38 at the Carkeel roundabout at Saltash
Access to Bodmin Parkway Station will be maintained throughout the works, However, traffic management will be in place overnight, including a diversion route.
- March 3 to March 12 (excluding weekends) – Drivers needing to enter or exit Bodmin Parkway station overnight will be escorted past the working area behind a traffic vehicle at reduced speed
- March 13, 14 and 17 – due to the phase of works taking place on a very narrow stretch of road, drivers needing to enter or exit the station will need to use a diversion via Lostwithiel.
- March 18 to March 22 – Drivers needing to enter the station overnight will be escorted past the working area behind a traffic vehicle at reduced speed.