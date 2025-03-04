Cornwall Mind has confirmed it will be opening ‘The Reading Room’ on Dennison Road in Bodmin, which will primarily be a book and coffee shop.
It will be formally opened at 10am on Friday, March 28, by Dr Sarah Hughes, the chief executive officer of National Mind.
Paul Reeve, CEO of Cornwall Mind, said: “Cornwall Mind are really excited to announce the launch of The Reading Room. A bookshop and coffee shop that will serve top quality local coffee along with cakes and a massive selection of preloved books.
“Reading real books is on the rise since the pandemic and as we know, it is so good for our wellbeing and we think this is a great resource to have in the town. There will be discounts for Blue Light Card holders and the books will all be affordable.
“More than this though, the reading room is a place to get information, advice and guidance if you are worried about your own or someone else’s mental health.”
A spokesperson added: “At The Reading Room, we believe in the power of community and the joy of sharing a good cup of coffee with friends. Your support will not only help us continue to provide a cosy space for book lovers to gather, but also allows us to give back to our local community. That’s why all profits generated from The Reading Room will directly support Cornwall Mind’s vital work throughout the county.
“Join us at the Reading Room – where every cup of coffee and page turn directly contributes to supporting better mental health in Cornwall.
“You’ll find our shop just under our office on Hamley Court, Dennison Road, just by the car park.”