Reflecting on his journey of four decades at the heart of his community, Gary, who is now 58, said: “It has been a pleasure to serve and help my customers. A Post Office is integral to residents. I was really pleased to become the UK’s youngest postmaster. It was a role that I knew that I would always stay in because it is a vital service to the community. Over the last 10 years there has been the opportunity to maintain Post Office services in 15 other communities, plus the home shopping service. I never thought that I would be the postmaster for so many communities, but I am really pleased that with my team that we can do this.”