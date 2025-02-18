THE new design which will adorn medals for those competing in this year’s Saltash Half Marathon has been revealed.
Local artist Stefan Marcu of TAG Studios in Fore Street, Saltash, has been working with representatives from Tamar Trotters Running Club on the design of the medals, which will be presented to those who complete the 13-mile run.
Entries are now open for the annual half marathon, 5K and fun run, which will all take place as part of the popular Saltash May Fair celebrations, which take place on Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4.
Supported by the China Fleet Country Club and Belvoir Plymouth & Saltash, the half marathon is limited to 200 runners and the 5K is limited to 100 runners.