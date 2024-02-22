A POLICE dog has been praised after apprehending a man damaging cars in Bodmin.
Officers along with Police Dog Reno were called to reports that a male was damaging vehicles in the Homefield Park area of the town.
After units attended the area, Reno was called into help, with the man tracked to Priory Park, where he was detained and arrested.
A knife was seized from the individual, who was put into custody.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: “This morning (February 22), Bodmin Police received a report that a male was damaging vehicles in the Homefield Park area.
“Units attended the area and requested the assistance of Police Dog Reno!
“Reno tracked the suspect to Priory Park where he was quickly detained and arrested.
“A knife was seized. He is now in custody. Great work from Reno!”