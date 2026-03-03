YOUNG people in Saltash are set to benefit from a major cash boost after the town council confirmed a £300,000 investment in professional youth work over the next three years.
The funding package, running from April 2026 to March 2029, marks a significant step up in the town’s backing for youth provision. Councillors have earmarked £100,000 for 2026/27 alone – a sharp rise from the £60,842 allocated in 2025/26 – underlining a clear message that youth services are a priority in the Cornish town.
Last year, £30,421 was awarded to both Livewire Youth Project and The Core, two trusted local providers delivering frontline support. The increased budget reflects growing demand, particularly around mental health and wellbeing, and the need for more detached and open-access youth work across the town.
Mayor Cllr Rachel Bullock said the council is determined to ensure no young person is left behind.
“Saltash Town Council is proud to continue investing in professional youth work across our town,” she said. “High-quality youth services provide safe, supportive and creative spaces where young people can develop confidence, life skills and wellbeing. This increased funding reflects our commitment to ensuring that every young person has access to the opportunities and support they need to thrive.”
Professional youth work is delivered by qualified practitioners who build voluntary, trust-based relationships with 11 to 25 year olds. Taking place in informal community settings, sessions focus on personal, social and educational development – helping young people gain confidence, resilience and practical life skills.
For Saltash, however, the investment is about more than activities. It is about prevention, early support and long-term impact. With young people facing mounting pressures – from anxiety and isolation to the cost-of-living crisis affecting families – councillors say sustained, high-quality provision has never been more important.
Andy Rance of Livewire welcomed the continued backing. “I’d like to say a massive thank you to Saltash Town Council for supporting us this year and in previous years, and believing in the work that we do,” he said.
Meanwhile, Charlotte Carpenter from The Core said the funding makes a tangible difference. “We are incredibly grateful to Saltash Town Council for their continued funding of professional youth work. This support has made a real difference to The Core and to the lives of the young people we work with. Without it, we simply would not be able to offer the safe spaces, trusted support and meaningful activities that young people depend on.”
The council’s approach includes a competitive tendering process to ensure quality and value for money. Organisations must demonstrate strong safeguarding practices, partnership working and the ability to deliver targeted support. Successful providers are then monitored to ensure outcomes are met and services remain safe and effective.
By dramatically increasing its financial commitment, Saltash Town Council is sending a powerful signal that youth provision matters. In a time of rising challenges, the town is choosing to invest in its future – backing its young people with the professional support, safe spaces and trusted relationships they need to succeed.
