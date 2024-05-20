Four runners from Looe Pioneers have completed the Cornish GP run at Trevornick.
On Sunday, May 19, four runners from Looe Pioneers took to Trevornick, near Holywell Bay to push themselves across a 10 kilometre course.
Two of the runners, successfully completed the ‘Couch to 5k’ programme earlier in the year displaying some brilliant progress.
With the sun shining the four ‘duathletes’, Naomi Grint, Guy Cooper, Ivor Pudner and Dino ‘the rocket’ Llewelleyn showed their might as they pushed through all ten kilometres on the track.
The club has congratulated the quartet on their brilliant effort.
Looe pioneers running club meet twice a week to find out more on how to join, visit: Looepioneers.co.uk