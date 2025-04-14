Liskeard & Looe Radio Competition
As the weather turns the events season gets well and truly underway and, once again, Liskeard and Looe Radio will be out there supporting many of them.
The Looe Beer Festival is being hosted at Tencreek Holiday Park on May 16 until May 18.
Over the weekend there will be 13 Local musicians, a variety of local Beers, Ales and Ciders plus local food and Children’s Entertainment.
Tickets, start at £10 and can be purchased from Looebeerfestival.co.uk or via Tencreek Holiday Park.
In conjunction with the organisers Liskeard and Looe Radio have two pairs of weekend tickets up for grabs, each ticket worth £30.
Details of the competition will be available on our Liskeard and Looe Radio Facebook page from April 18.
Looe Easter Bonnet Parade - Saturday, April 19
Liskeard Traders Association's annual Easter Family Fun Day is being held in Fore Street this coming weekend.
The main event, as always, is the Easter Bonnet Parade and this year there will be three different categories including children up to 5 years, 6 to 11 years and, of course, for the older children amongst us, 12 years to seniors.
Registration will be at 11am with the competition starting at 11.30am. A fee of £3 per 'hat on head' will include a raffle ticket and for those placed 1st, 2nd and 3rd, a trophy, medal, certificate and easter egg as prizes.
Other activities taking place on the day include Treasure Bear's Easter Egg Hunt, Easter Dog Show and music and commentary courtesy of Liskeard and Looe Radio.
Come along and support your local businesses at this fabulous day of fun and entertainment.
New local business in Looe
The eagerly anticipated Cornish Tours, and sister business, Looe Walking Tours, launched last week.
Based in Looe, the business is owned & run by local duo Peter Friend & Mark Barber.
Cornish Tours offers a series of day tours, journeys & experiences - ranging from wine & gin tasting, to arranging scenic helicopter flights over Cornwall. Looe Walking Tours offer a series of three 90 min guides walks covering the history of the harbour town; the darker days of smugglers & skulduggery and a ‘Taste of the Town’ food & drink walking tour.
Suitable for both visitors and locals alike further information can be found online.
West Looe May Fayre
Finally, for your diary, the popular May Fayre returns on Saturday 3rd with Live Music, Dance Shows, BBQ, Light Refreshments and the opportunity to have a look around the Fire Station.
This is a free event starting at 11am through until 4pm
Congratulations to one of our presenters
A huge congratulations goes to our 'Reggae Man' Steve Podger celebrating six months at Liskeard and Looe Radio with his popular Sunday evening show featuring the best reggae and ska tracks.
If you haven't had chance to join him, LIVE and video-streamed then just click on www.liskeardlooeradio.com at 6pm this weekend!
All information on these events can be found via the link on our home page www.liskeardlooeradio.com