THE long-standing friendship between Looe and its French twin town Quiberon is set for a major revival as the two coastal communities prepare to celebrate the 50th anniversary of their official twinning next year.
The mayors of both towns – Stephen Remington of Looe and Patrick Le Roux of Quiberon – recently met in Brittany to begin shaping a “modern twinning” that reflects the shared spirit, culture, and challenges of the two seaside towns.
“Quiberon is in many ways a mirror town of Looe,” said Cllr Remington. “It has a long history of commercial fishing, a similar resident population, a strong tourism economy, and beautiful beaches, shops, and restaurants. It feels like visiting a sister community.”
Cllr Jon Holmes, who joined the mayor on the visit, said the Looe delegation received “a warm and generous welcome.”
“We met so many organisations and people,” he said. “There’s no doubt there are huge opportunities for cultural, educational, and business links between our towns.”
The next step will be to connect local groups and institutions across both sides of the Channel. Lists of Quiberon contacts are being shared with organisations in Looe – and everyone from schools, sports clubs, and artists to festival organisers, conservationists, and small businesses are being invited to get involved.
Cllr Remington has already floated several creative ideas: “How about a Festival of Words celebrating English, French, Breton and Cornish? Or a Food and Drink Festival savouring the best of both regions? Celtic singers could perform together – and dance is a universal language.”
He added: “Bookshops, radio stations and retailers could link up, while twinning card holders might enjoy discounts in both towns. Sports clubs could exchange visits – football, tennis, pétanque, sailing, even sea swimming.”
Anyone interested in joining the revival or helping form a Looe Twinning Association is invited to email [email protected] or call 01503 262255.
