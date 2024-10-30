THE Looe Land Train team have issued a statement following an incident which saw one of its vehicles tip over.
Earlier this evening, a number of people were reportedly injured when the Looe Land Train trailer was involved in an accident near Tregoad Holiday Park, Looe.
Following the incident the Looe Land Train team issued the following statement: “Earlier this evening at an event being held at Tregoad Holiday Park, the Looe Land Train trailer was involved in an accident whilst carrying several passengers.
“The carriage of the land train tipped over and a number of its passengers have been injured.
“We understand from the emergency services that 10 people are being treated at local hospitals and we also understand that none of these injuries are critical or life threatening.
“At this time the cause of the accident is unknown and no other vehicles were involved. We will be fully cooperating with any investigation by the authorities.
“All further Looe Land Train events for the half term (our final week of the 2024 season) have been cancelled. We will be in contact directly with anyone who has reserved, in the coming days to make a full refund.
“As a family business we are devastated by tonight’s accident and our thoughts are with all of those injured or impacted.”