EIGHT people are believed to have been injured in an incident in Looe last evening (Wednesday October 30).
Emergency services were called to the scene at a holiday park in St Martin, near Looe just after 7pm following an incident with the local Looe land train.
There was a multi-agency response with ambulance, coastguard and the fire service all in attendance.
Reports on social media also stated the arrival of the Cornwall Air Ambulance.
Devon & Cornwall Police said that none of the injuries sustained are thought to be critical or life-changing.
The incident was confirmed to be ongoing.