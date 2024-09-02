There were smiles all round at West Looe Nursery as some of their toddlers and team were presented with a cheque for £1000 from Looe Boat Owners Association (LBOA).
President Dave Peat delivered the cheque on behalf of the association, who had raised the money though sales of the LBOA Looe Tide Tables which are sold in shops throughout the town.
Funds from the Tide Times are used each year to benefit local youth groups in the area.
West Looe Nursery said: “We were thrilled to welcome Dave Peat, President of Looe Boat Owners Association to the nursery.
“We are incredibly grateful to receive such a generous donation which will be used to develop and improve our baby and 2/3s outside space.
“Thank you so much to everybody at Looe Boat Owners and everybody who bought a tide table.”
Looe Boat Owners Association has been dedicated to promoting, protecting, and furthering the interests of boating in Looe, and the surrounding district, since its founding in 2002. The group also organises and runs the annual Looe Raft Race on behalf of Looe RNLI Lifeboats.
