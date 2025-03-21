LONG standing member of the Torpoint & District Lions Club, George Dalley, has been recognised for his remarkable commitment and service spanning more than 20 years.
His tireless efforts in support of community initiatives, fundraising events and charitable causes have made a lasting impact on the local community.
George, known for his unwavering dedication and generosity, was presented with the Melvin Jones Fellowship Award during a recent club gathering.
Fellow members, family and friends gathered to celebrate his contributions, highlighting his role in helping collect food and clothing for the people if Ukraine, town litter picking, the Lions Santa run and, along with wife Barbara, picking and selling daffodils.
Club president Paul Goodall had the privilege of making the presentation to George.